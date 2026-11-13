Alex Warren is only a day away from hosting the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards.

“Extra” spoke with Alex, who revealed what he’s looking forward to most.

He said, “I know it’s a very obvious answer, but the slime, I’m so excited. They’ve given me full control over it this year and I have actually cranked everything up, so no one is safe.”

“We did testing yesterday and I had them, we did it a first round. I was like, ‘It has to be more,’ and they’re like, ‘We can’t do more,’” Warren added. “And we overclocked it. So, things might get a little crazy.”

Who is Alex most excited to slime?

He answered, “I’m hoping I can slime Matthew Gray Gubler right there. Like, I’m obsessed, obsessed with ‘Criminal Minds’ and so I’m hoping I can somehow point the hose just a little bit over there and get him.”

Warren shared a big spoiler, saying, “If I was to tease one thing, I'll be the first host to slime themselves.”

Hosting the Kids’ Choice Awards has been a “dream" for Alex. He shared, “Growing up, I would watch every single year and I was so obsessed with the idea that I even told Nickelodeon if they ever asked me, I would say yes no matter where I am in my career. And they asked me and I said yes.”

As for his first memory of watching the award show, Alex noted, “I remember watching it. I had watched every single award show. I was obsessed with the idea, and when I had seen how much fun it looked with the slime and also seeing Tony Hawk ripping around and… my hometown is where Tony’s from and so I always felt this inspiration behind that, so I always wanted to be a part of it.”

Alex also just announced more tour dates for his “Finding Family on the Road” tour and enlisted another celeb for a crazy video, Eric Stonestreet.

Warren commented, “I didn’t have a family growing up, so I always imagined I was in [‘Modern Family’] and it was really cool to kind of, you know, be able to work with one of my childhood heroes and he’s amazing... Working with him is amazing.”

While Alex has done several star-studded announcements with Kevin James and Jennifer Aniston, he wants Ryan Reynolds next!

“Extra” will have Juliano Valdez, who played young Michael Jackson in “Michael,” as our special correspondent on the red carpet for the KCAs.

Alex offered some advice for Valdez, saying, “I think it’s so easy to kind of hype yourself up and kind of get in your head and a lot of times I have something called stage fright and so I think it’s a natural thing that everyone has, and if I can have that hosting one of the biggest award shows in the world, then you should be fine.”