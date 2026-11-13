Jeff Lewis is promoting his reality return on “Still Flipping Out.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Jeff about being a TV "villain," his daughter Monroe, and his strained relationship with his ex-partner Gage Edwards.

Jeff is known for being one of the feistiest and most outspoken reality stars. Has he mellowed out over the years?

He answered, “I think the answer is no… I think I pick and choose my battles where I used to pop off all the time at every little thing, but I was also under a tremendous amount of stress. I think I have less stress today, but I still have a stressful life. Don’t get me wrong, I do act out. I do stand up for myself. I do draw boundaries. I can be a confrontational person, and I think in this season of ‘Still Flipping Out,’ I think I held back a little bit.”

Arguing that he’s usually right when he blows up, Jeff said he has accepted his role, saying, “I will always be a TV villain. It’s okay.”

According to Lewis, his show covers both his professional life and his private life.

As for why he returned to reality TV, and Jeff kept it real, saying, “I just want to make money” and that he “could care less about being famous.” Lewis explained that the Bravo fans feed his businesses.

The new show comes eight years after he stepped away from “Flipping Out.”

After “Flipping Out” ended in 2018, so did his relationship with his former partner Gage Edwards.

The two share daughter Monroe, 10, but they “don’t get along” nowadays, according to Jeff.

He commented, “My ex, Gage, he’s challenging for anybody. I have such a charmed, great life, but you always have to have that one thing that’s a problem, and that’s my ex, Gage.”

Jeff noted that they’re “parallel parenting,” saying, “We’ve given up on co-parenting, so we’re just parallel parenting.”

As for Monroe possibly following in his footsteps, Lewis noted, “My biggest fear is that she’d want to be an influencer… I understand that there are some legitimate influencers out there that make a very good living, but I really hope she has a real job.”

“Still Flipping Out” airs Mondays on Bravo.