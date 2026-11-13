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Avril Lavigne Welcomes First Child!
8 days ago
Avril Lavigne, 42, is a mom!
The singer just announced the arrival of her baby girl on Instagram.
She shared a carousel of black and white images, and wrote, “Our Mini F**king Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷.”
Avril has not revealed the baby’s father, but included her and her partner’s hands in a photo as they touched their daughter’s precious fingers.
The new mom also included a pic of herself holding the infant to her chest.
The last photo in the carousel features a skateboard with checkered Vans on top, including a big pair for dad, medium pair for mom and tiny pair for baby.
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