Sam Hartman is the next Bachelor!

He's the Washington Commanders' quarterback, who won over audiences in the doc series “QB1: Beyond the Lights.”

“Good Morning America” revealed the news and had Hartman on set just hours after the Commanders' Thursday night win against the New York Giants.

Sam confessed he was “very nervous” about doing the show, saying, “I have a tough time holding a conversation with one girl; 30 is gonna be pretty tough.”

As for deciding to do the series, Hartman said “At first I was like, ‘No way,’” but talking with host Jesse Palmer helped.

“I got really lucky to talk to Jesse Palmer,” Hartman said. “He kind of gave me the insight of what it is, what it’s not.”

The athlete is excited about the prospect of finding love.

Sam explained, “I think anybody in their right mind, if you get told, ‘Hey, you got a chance to go find the love of your life.’ I know one thing: When people are saying ‘I do,’ they don’t ask you where you met, they just ask you if you want to do it forever. And I don’t see any problem with that.”

His parents are “excited” he shared, adding, “Their big thing is just be myself and enjoy the experience and trust your instincts, trust your gut. That’s what’s gotten you so far.”

Hartman said he’s hoping to find someone with ambition and a lot of compassion.

He hinted at what's ahead this season, saying, “I think we’ve got some really cool stuff planned and they’ve got to be ready to bring their competitive spirit.”

“The Bachelor” Season 30 kicks off March 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC and streams next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.