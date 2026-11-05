Kerr Smith Recalls Groundbreaking ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Same-Sex Kissing Scene (Exclusive)

Kerr Smith is telling all about “Dawson’s Creek” in his memoir “I Don’t Want to Wait: My Life on Dawson’s Creek,” the show that launched James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams into Hollywood superstardom.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Kerr, who was in the middle of it, playing Jack McPhee on four seasons of the teen drama.

He said, “I have a really good story to tell. It’s kind of unique to television and I want to get it on the page.”

For his memoir, Smith interviewed the stars, cast, and fans.

He noted, “Nobody remembers anything the same way.”

Holmes is known for playing Joey, but who else was considered for the role?

Kerr revealed, “I will tell you that Selma Blair was in the running for Joey Potter, but Katie Holmes was perfect for that role.”

In 1998, Kerr was at the center of a groundbreaking storyline where he played a gay student who shared prime time’s first ever same-sex kiss.

He reflected, “In 1998, that was a big deal because it hadn’t been done before in prime time.”

“I’m not going to lie, it was a scary experience,” Smith added. “I knew at the time I was about to be part of something really monumental… 25 years later as a 54-year-old man, I look back and I go, ‘Man, it was a lot bigger than I even realized then.’”

As for his friendship with the late Van Der Beek, who died earlier this year, Smith said, “My relationship with James was very unique in that we had a 25, 30-year relationship. Obviously it got cut short, but it’s something that’s really special to me.”