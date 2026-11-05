Met Gala 2027 Theme Announced After John Galliano Backlash

On Thursday, the Costume Institute announced the new theme for the 2027 Met Gala.

The theme of next year’s gala will be “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday,” putting the focus on how “how designers rework familiar garments, everyday objects, and commonplace materials through craft, construction, material experimentation, and conceptual wit.”

in a statement on their website, the museum added, “From jeans, T-shirts, and puffer coats to paper, plastic, and metal, the exhibition will reveal how the seemingly unremarkable can inspire delight, surprise, and wonder. It will also consider how meaning develops through use and care.”

The Metropolitan Museum of Art previously announced in July the gala would honor the controversial designer John Galliano. Due to backlash over his past antisemitic and racist remarks, the theme was canceled in August.

At the time, Max Hollein, director and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, said, “Following thoughtful discussions with John Galliano, we have together decided not to proceed with the exhibition.”

Galliano reacted to the cancellation, saying that he was “profoundly grateful,” but after “much reflection,” he didn’t “want the debate surrounding me to place The Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute.”