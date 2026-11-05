RJ Mitte’s Manner of Death Revealed

New details have emerged in the shocking death of “Breaking Bad” actor RJ Mitte.

According to an official inquest report obtained by Page Six, it was confirmed that Mitte, 34, died by suicide.

Based on the report, Mitte took his own life by hanging himself.

Mitte was pronounced dead on October 12 at 1:32 p.m.

Mitte’s reps announced his death at the time, saying in a statement, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

His reps added, “RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter ‘Flynn’ White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series ‘Breaking Bad.’ Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”

Following Mitte’s death, his “Breaking Bad” co-star Bryan Cranston spoke out in his first TV interview.

On the red carpet at the Broadway opening of Billy Crystal’s new play “860” in New York City, he shared, “It’s a shame. You know, it threw me for a loop.”

Just days before, Bryan and RJ were planning to meet up.

Bryan noted, “He and I were trying to find out where we were. I was in New York. He was in Texas and I was coming to L.A. and we were trying to figure out, and I just wonder if he wanted to talk to me about something. And it’s like, oh, God. Thirty-four years old."

Cranston stressed the importance of reaching out, saying, “If you feel depression, it’s a real thing. You’re not alone and there’s help to guide you through.”

Mitte was remembered at a private funeral and a celebration of life in Brownville, Texas.