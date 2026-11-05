Christian Bale on Raider Nation & Shaving His Head to Play Al Davis in ‘Madden’ (Exclusive)

Christian Bale spoke to “Extra” at the L.A. premiere of “Madden,” in which he portrays Raiders owner Al Davis.

Bale praised Davis, saying, “The dude was such an icon. He was such a strong personality. He loved to intimidate people. He loved to say, you know, that in order to be respected, you had to be feared. But at the same time, the guy was one of the biggest softies and had the biggest heart ever. He didn’t like people to know that.”

He went on, “He always said, ‘Once a Raider, always a Raider,’ and he absolutely stuck to that throughout his life.”

Christian wanted to look the part, too, saying, “With the hair, I just shaved my head and let the hair people do the work,” confirming he even shaved his eyebrows.

Of his transformation, he said, “Yeah, it’s what I do.”

Bale added, “So much of it with Al is about getting that look, but then the attitude as well, you know, and he was such a complex personality, and he was a real contradiction in many different ways. He’s tough to beat.”

The Brit revealed he started watching American football as a kid, when they started airing games on Channel 4.

He recalled, “I begged my dad. He took me to a friendly between the Dolphins and the 49ers at Wembley Stadium. But they’d edited out all the stoppage time on TV to make it more like soccer, rugby. So, I sat there with my dad going, ‘Why are they stopping all the time?’ And I couldn't appreciate it at that time. So, I sort of drifted away. So motorcycle racing is my thing."

Christian went on, “But I became such a fan of all of the games, all the players, and of Al and John [Madden] in the ’70s with the Raiders.”

Does he consider himself a part of Raider Nation now?

Bale said, “Yeah… I would consider myself a part of that because I just have such respect for what Al did in his life.”

“Madden” is in select theaters November 11 and on Prime Video November 18.