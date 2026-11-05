Travis Kelce Dishes on Post-Wedding Holiday Plans with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be celebrating their first holiday season as a married couple!

In a new interview with WWD, Kelce teased their holiday plans.

While promoting his campaign with Tommy Hilfiger, Travis said, “I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man. I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones.”

He added, “I start celebrating as that tree goes up.”

Travis and Taylor have been a busy couple since exchanging vows at Madison Square Garden in July.

Travis is back on the football field for another NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Taylor has been promoting her “Toy Story 5” song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which is widely expected to be nominated for an Oscar in January.

Taylor recently gave a glimpse into their marriage during a Q&A for the movie in New York City.

Swift opened up about how she connected with the bond between “Toy Story 5” characters Bonnie and Blaze.

Joined by director Andrew Stanton, she shared in a video posted on X, “I’d love to pile on to what Andrew was saying about finding someone who’s the same genre as weird and silly as you are and just why Bonnie and Blaze’s story resonated with me so much.”

Referencing her friend Abigail Anderson, Swift added, “When I moved to Nashville when I was 14, you know, you’re the new kid in school and you’re like, ‘Who should I be friends with? These girls are cool, these girls are cool, these are nice girls.’ But there was one girl named Abigail — and she even has curly hair, too, like Blaze — and the two of us, all we wanted to do was talk in Napoleon Dynamite voices.”

Abigail and Taylor have been friends for more than 20 years.

“And we still do this — and it’s something our husbands have to put up with,” Taylor quipped before impersonating the iconic character played by Jon Heder.