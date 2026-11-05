Sienna Miller on ‘Madden’ Accent & If She’d Let Her Son Play Football (Exclusive)

Sienna Miller was pretty in pink for at the L.A. premiere of “Madden," chatting with "Extra" about playing Al Davis’ wife Carol Davis.

As for what drew her to the film, Sienna raved, "Listen, any proximity to Chrsitian Bale, Nicolas Cage, Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney, David O. Russell... I would have happily made the tea on this set, so I was just thrilled to be in the same sentence as those greats."

She said of becoming Carol, "I loved any amount of transformation. The voice was very specific Brooklyn, and I worked really hard on that and I had the time of my life. I don't think I've had a happier experience making a film than this."

Earlier this year, Miller welcomed a son with her fiancé Oli Green. Would she ever let their son play football?

Sienna answered, “I gonna say yeah, if he wants to, you know, with a helmet.”

She qualified, "You're asking the wrong person. I could talk to you about soccer all night long, but I need to brush up on football." Though she added that after this movie, "Now I'm a Raider."

Miller also discussed her hit show “War,” which she filmed while she was pregnant.

The show centers on a high-profile couple getting divorce. She quipped of divorcing, “Don’t do it. Don’t get divorced and if you do get divorced, don’t include lawyers is what I would take from that.”

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Miller shared her family plans. She said, "I am half American and my boyfriend is also half American, so his mom does a big Thanksgiving. We have turkey, we have the whole thing, and I love that holiday.”

Miller also recalled her Thanksgiving traditions when she lived in New York City.

She shared, “I loved cooking a full Thanksgiving. We would have kind of wafts and strays. Anyone without a place to go would come to mine. Lots of wine, no pressure of presents. It's a wonderful holiday... I would go to the Rockettes on Thanksgiving with my little girl, and that was a tradition I would lovd to do again."

Miller is also the mother of two daughters.

As for what she is thankful for, Sienna commented, “I’m grateful for my children and for the fact that I get to make a living doing what I love and my family. I don't even know where to being. I say it every night, but I feel so lucky."

Referencing the midterm elections, she added, "And I'm grateful for what happened in America today."

“Madden” is in select theaters November 11 and on Prime Video November 18.