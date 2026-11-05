Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape & Sexual Assault

A U.K. jury has found Russell Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, Variety reports.

He was found not guilty of two other counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The 51-year-old comedian had entered not guilty pleas to all the charges against him.

The jury at his London criminal trial deliberated for three days before delivering the verdict on Thursday.

According to Variety, judge Joel Bennathan told Brand, “You’ve been convicted of a number of offenses including one of rape… My current view is that I therefore have to remand you in custody not least because the temptation to avoid coming back to court to receive that sentence will be overwhelming.”

The judge allowed Brand’s team to apply for a bail extension, but later denied the request and remanded Russell to custody.

Brand’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday.

The New York Times reports a typical sentence for rape in the U.K. is four to 19 years. The maximum penalty is life in prison.

The Guardian adds that just before the verdict was read, Brand looked at his wife Laura and mouthed the words, “Laura, I love you.” He was also reportedly praying in the dock where the defendant is held.

After learning his fate, Brand reportedly kept his head up but appeared emotionless as officers led him away.

In April 2025, Brand took to X to deny the initial charges against him, telling followers, “I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family… I was a fool, man, before I lived in the light of the lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. What I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity, I pray that you can see that looking into my eyes.”

He added, “Of course, I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that… We will be continuing to discuss this matter.”