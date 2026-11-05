Carson Daly Named Co-Anchor of NBC News’ ‘Saturday Today’

Carson Daly’s role at “Today” is expanding!

Daly was just named co-anchor of “Saturday Today,” alongside his duties as weekday co-host on “Today.”

Carson will join co-anchor Laura Jarrett, feature anchor Joe Fryer and meteorologist Angie Lassman starting Saturday, November 7.

Daly shared in a statement, “I’m thrilled to add ‘Saturday Today’ to my weekday morning schedule.”

He teased, “My kids asked if I’ll still make pancakes. I told them yes, but I’ll be making them for Laura, Joe and Angie instead.”

Carson added, “I’m equal parts grateful and excited for this opportunity.”

Executive Vice President of “Today” and Lifestyle Libby Leist added, “Carson and Laura make a great team, and we can’t wait for this fresh new chapter of ‘Saturday Today.’”

Daly started with “Today” in 2013 as host of the Orange Room, the show’s digital and social media hub.

“Saturday Today” airs Saturday mornings on NBC.