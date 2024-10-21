Open in App
    ‘16 & Pregnant’ Alum Autumn Crittendon’s Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wjh8s_0wGDF4HE00

    “16 & Pregnant” alum Autumn Crittendon died in July.

    Now, her cause of death has reportedly been revealed.

    TMZ reports Crittendon died from a toxic combination of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl.

    The outlet cited that Virginia Department of Health listed Crittendon’s death as accidental.

    Months ago, it was reported that Crittendon passed away at her home in Henrico County, Virginia.

    The Henrico County Police Division told E! News, “Once on scene, officers and fire personnel located an adult female unresponsive within the residence. Members from Henrico Fire attempted life-saving measures however they were not effective. Autumn Oxley, 27, of Henrico, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Henrico Police are currently classifying this incident as a death investigation. Detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this case to determine the exact cause and manner of death.”

    In a now-deleted Facebook post, Autumn’s older sister Misty remembered as her “dearest baby sister.”

    Misty wrote, “You were robbed of your life at such a tender age. You left before anyone could tell you goodbye. How much we love you. How amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth.”

    Misty was referencing Autumn’s three kids.

    “I promise you I will love life in your honor,” Misty went on. “These babies will always know how much you love them, how amazing you are, how special you are, how much you sacrificed and overcame for them, everything and nothing short of it.”

    In 2014, Autumn appeared on “16 & Pregnant” with then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin, the father of her son Drake, 10.

