Soccer Star George Baldock, 31, Found Dead in Pool

Pro soccer player George Baldock has died at just 31 years old.

Baldock, a former Sheffield United defender who joined Greece’s Panathinaikos over the summer, was found dead in an Athens swimming pool on Wednesday night.

According to DailyMail.com, citing Athens newspaper Kathimerini, the medical examiner ruled his cause of death “drowning in water.” Toxicology reports are pending.

DailyMail.com adds that police found no evidence of criminal activity, and Kathimerini reports authorities plan to examine CCTV video to see if anyone visited the property leading up to George’s death.

Baldock’s partner in the U.K. couldn’t reach him and grew concerned. The owner of the luxury building went over to the property and was the one to discover George in the communal pool, according to DailyMail.com.

Police told Reuters that first responders attempted CPR, but he could not be revived.

According to DailyMail.com, it was later reported the athlete was dead for up to five hours before his body was found.

Baldock was staying in the affluent suburb of Glyfada in a luxury five-story building.

His family confirmed his death in a statement obtained by DailyMail.com.

“We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss. We ask please that the media respect our privacy at this time,” the family said.

His Panathinaikos team also paid tribute on X, in a message translated to say, “We are shocked, we are shocked by the loss of our George. The family of Panathinaikos mourns his untimely death. We stand with the family and loved ones of George Baldock.”

Reuters reports there will be a minute of silence in Baldock's honor at Panathinaikos' match against England on Thursday night. Players will also wear black armbands.

DailyMail.com reports that Baldock’s attitude on the field earned him the nickname “Furious George” during his Sheffield United days. His fans also dubbed him “Starman” and sang the David Bowie song at games.