Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • extratv

    Keith Urban ‘Very Proud’ of Daughter Sunday Rose’s Runway Debut (Exclusive)

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvwyN_0vxulKUw00

    Keith Urban is celebrating his new hit album “High” with 10 exclusive shows at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas!

    He sat down with “Extra” and shared, “I just love the surrealism, the heightened possibilities, of Vegas — it's really electric.”

    The star added of the fans who come to his shows, “I feel really grateful that we play to such diverse audiences everywhere. Even within one audience, there will be every kind of person. I can see it… It is kind of everyone, and I know half of these people might not agree on much, but for two hours we are in sync. It is an amazing feeling.”

    Keith opened up about making music, saying, “I just love playing music. I am indescribably grateful,” revealing his favorite part is “being in the flow state.”

    He described it as being the “observer and participant at the same time, and it's an amazing place to be and it's flowing… Things are being played that maybe I've never played before because it's flow state, and it is exhilarating.”

    Keith and wife Nicole Kidman's 16-year-old daughter Sunday Rose just made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, and he also gushed about how proud he is.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgCJb_0vxulKUw00

    “Very proud of her,” Keith said, revealing his advice for her was, “But you have to get in there and keep everything balanced, too. You can get a leg up, but you are still going to have to put in your time. You are still going to have to keep your school grades good.”

    As for his best advice, he said, “I think just balance… This might be a part of your life, but it is not going to be your life… so let’s stay grounded.”

    Catch Keith Urban’s HIGH in Vegas at the Fontainebleau in October 2024 and February 2025.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘90 Day Fiancé’: Meitalia & James Try on Indonesian Wedding Attire (Exclusive Clip)
    extratv5 days ago
    Lady Gaga Talks Wedding Ideas: ‘Courthouse’ & ‘Chinese Food’
    extratv7 days ago
    Riley Keough Celebrates Twin Sisters' Milestone Birthday With Adorable Throwback Photos
    Parade1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    ‘Joker 2’: Lady Gaga on Creating Harley Quinn’s ‘Powerful Inner Storm’ (Exclusive)
    extratv8 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Whoopi Goldberg on How Maggie Smith Comforted Her When Her Mom Was Dying
    extratv10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Ariana Grande Details Her Cosmetic Procedures While Taking Lie Detector
    extratv7 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb Marry in Tulsa Wedding
    extratv22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nicholas Pryor, 'Airplane!' Passenger & 'Risky Business' Dad, Dies at 89
    extratv16 hours ago
    ’90 Day Fiancé’: Faith Gets Emotional Over Loren’s Cheating (Exclusive Clip)
    extratv6 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Snoop Dogg & Michael Bublé Rave Over Their 'Voice' Brotherhood (Exclusive)
    extratv8 days ago
    'Days of Our Lives' Star Drake Hogestyn Dies at 70
    extratv10 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Sandra Bullock & Keanu Reeves Reunite for ‘Speed’ 30th Anniversary
    extratvlast hour
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee23 hours ago
    John Amos’ Family on Being Blindsided by His Death & Possibility of Foul Play (Exclusive)
    extratv5 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza16 days ago
    Adam Levine on Maroon 5 in Vegas, New Music & If His Kids Think He’s Cool (Exclusive)
    extratv4 days ago
    Gavin Creel, Tony Winner for 'Hello, Dolly!,' Dies at 48 After Cancer Battle
    extratv8 days ago
    Pauline Chalamet Welcomes First Child
    extratv8 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy