Keith Urban ‘Very Proud’ of Daughter Sunday Rose’s Runway Debut (Exclusive)

Keith Urban is celebrating his new hit album “High” with 10 exclusive shows at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas!

He sat down with “Extra” and shared, “I just love the surrealism, the heightened possibilities, of Vegas — it's really electric.”

The star added of the fans who come to his shows, “I feel really grateful that we play to such diverse audiences everywhere. Even within one audience, there will be every kind of person. I can see it… It is kind of everyone, and I know half of these people might not agree on much, but for two hours we are in sync. It is an amazing feeling.”

Keith opened up about making music, saying, “I just love playing music. I am indescribably grateful,” revealing his favorite part is “being in the flow state.”

He described it as being the “observer and participant at the same time, and it's an amazing place to be and it's flowing… Things are being played that maybe I've never played before because it's flow state, and it is exhilarating.”

Keith and wife Nicole Kidman's 16-year-old daughter Sunday Rose just made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, and he also gushed about how proud he is.

“Very proud of her,” Keith said, revealing his advice for her was, “But you have to get in there and keep everything balanced, too. You can get a leg up, but you are still going to have to put in your time. You are still going to have to keep your school grades good.”

As for his best advice, he said, “I think just balance… This might be a part of your life, but it is not going to be your life… so let’s stay grounded.”

Catch Keith Urban’s HIGH in Vegas at the Fontainebleau in October 2024 and February 2025.