Jennifer Aniston Reveals Which Crazy Rumors About Herself Are Actually True

Jennifer Aniston was in the hot seat on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as the host asked her to dispel a series of crazy rumors.

Jimmy started with a recent tabloid magazine headline that read, "The Truth About Jen and Barack," with the sub-headline, "Michelle [Obama] betrayed as Aniston steals her husband's attention."

She laughed, "Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're just like, 'Oh no, what's it gonna be?', or the email saying, 'Some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story'... and then it's that. I was not mad at it."

Jen completely shot down the claim as "absolutely untrue," adding that she has only met the former president once and actually knows Michelle Obama more.

Jimmy also asked if she has ever had a salmon sperm facial.

The “Friends” alum confessed, “I did,” explaining it was done with a microneedling technique. She then joked, “Don’t I look like a salmon? Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?”

But did she install a $4,000 anti-aging water filter in her home for her dogs? Jen said that rumor is not true and she had no interest in installing such a device.

Jimmy went on, “You travel abroad with jars of olives.” Jen hesitantly admitted, “Yes.”

Kimmel continued, “You have a Ziploc bag filled with your dead therapist’s ashes.”

Aniston was surprised by the question, but replied, “It's a little true,” adding, “Oh, I’m going to sound like I really need a therapist after this.”

When asked if she has a black belt in jiu-jitsu, Jen said, “Absolutely not.”

She was, however, asked for a photo while nude in a sauna! “The Morning Show” star said she “absolutely said no.”

Kimmel then asked if she had a piece of art hanging at the Museum of Modern Art when she was 11 years old. Jen told him, “Yes, I did… They did an exhibit of art by the children at the Waldorf School.”

For his final question, Jimmy asked if, as a child, she would belly dance for her family on Christmas Eve. She replied, “Anytime, not just Christmas Eve.”

She went on, “It’s like when you say to your child, ‘Play piano for everyone’… I get such anxiety when my friends do that to their children, because I have inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my Greek aunts and uncles and grandmothers.”