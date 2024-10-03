Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • extratv

    Jennifer Aniston Reveals Which Crazy Rumors About Herself Are Actually True

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwlXM_0vt0vTHg00

    Jennifer Aniston was in the hot seat on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as the host asked her to dispel a series of crazy rumors.

    Jimmy started with a recent tabloid magazine headline that read, "The Truth About Jen and Barack," with the sub-headline, "Michelle [Obama] betrayed as Aniston steals her husband's attention."

    She laughed, "Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're just like, 'Oh no, what's it gonna be?', or the email saying, 'Some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story'... and then it's that. I was not mad at it."

    Jen completely shot down the claim as "absolutely untrue," adding that she has only met the former president once and actually knows Michelle Obama more.

    Jimmy also asked if she has ever had a salmon sperm facial.

    The “Friends” alum confessed, “I did,” explaining it was done with a microneedling technique. She then joked, “Don’t I look like a salmon? Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?”

    But did she install a $4,000 anti-aging water filter in her home for her dogs? Jen said that rumor is not true and she had no interest in installing such a device.

    Jimmy went on, “You travel abroad with jars of olives.” Jen hesitantly admitted, “Yes.”

    Kimmel continued, “You have a Ziploc bag filled with your dead therapist’s ashes.”

    Aniston was surprised by the question, but replied, “It's a little true,” adding, “Oh, I’m going to sound like I really need a therapist after this.”

    When asked if she has a black belt in jiu-jitsu, Jen said, “Absolutely not.”

    She was, however, asked for a photo while nude in a sauna! “The Morning Show” star said she “absolutely said no.”

    Kimmel then asked if she had a piece of art hanging at the Museum of Modern Art when she was 11 years old. Jen told him, “Yes, I did… They did an exhibit of art by the children at the Waldorf School.”

    For his final question, Jimmy asked if, as a child, she would belly dance for her family on Christmas Eve. She replied, “Anytime, not just Christmas Eve.”

    She went on, “It’s like when you say to your child, ‘Play piano for everyone’… I get such anxiety when my friends do that to their children, because I have inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my Greek aunts and uncles and grandmothers.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Will Ferrell Admits Not Knowing What to Say After Friend Harper’s Transition (Exclusive)
    extratv7 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    ‘American Pickers’ Co-Host Frank Fritz Dead at 60
    extratv3 days ago
    ’90 Day Fiancé’: Faith Gets Emotional Over Loren’s Cheating (Exclusive Clip)
    extratv2 days ago
    'Days of Our Lives' Star Drake Hogestyn Dies at 70
    extratv6 days ago
    John Amos’ Family on Being Blindsided by His Death & Possibility of Foul Play (Exclusive)
    extratv1 day ago
    New Couple Alert? Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko Kissing Backstage at ‘DWTS’
    extratv9 days ago
    D.A. Is Reviewing Menendez Brothers Case for Possible New Trial or Sentence
    extratv1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Horoscope for Saturday, October 5th
    Devra Lee5 hours ago
    Ezra Sosa on Anna Delvey’s ‘Iconic’ Response to ‘DWTS’ Elimination (Exclusive)
    extratv9 days ago
    Selena Gomez Says Dad Is ‘So Proud’ of Her Spanish in ‘Emilia Pérez’ (Exclusive)
    extratv4 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Ariana Grande Details Her Cosmetic Procedures While Taking Lie Detector
    extratv3 days ago
    Halle Bailey & DDG Split
    extratv22 hours ago
    Val Chmerkovskiy Reacts to Brother Maks’ Criticism of Anna Delvey (Exclusive)
    extratv9 days ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson3 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz2 hours ago
    A Rare Exclusive with Hugo Largo to Talk About Their Impact & New Release
    extratv8 days ago
    Cooper Koch on 'Inspiring' Menendez Brothers Prison Visit with Kim Kardashian (Exclusive)
    extratv8 days ago
    Pauline Chalamet Welcomes First Child
    extratv4 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy