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🚚 Exton, PA Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Exton’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options from the warehouse floor to global sourcing. If you’re in supply chain or shipping, these openings are worth a look.
Sourcing Manager – Direct Materials
- Employer: West Pharmaceutical Services
- Location: Exton, PA (Hybrid – 3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sourcing for key direct materials like metals, chemicals, polymers, and packaging. This role is big on supplier strategy, cost savings, and cross‑functional work with Engineering, R&D, Quality, and Operations in a global, regulated manufacturing setting.
Manager, Technical Sourcing
- Employer: West Pharmaceutical Services
- Location: Exton, PA (Hybrid – 3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own sourcing for new and next‑gen materials and technologies that support West’s product pipeline. You’ll drive make‑vs‑buy decisions, manage supply risk, and partner closely with R&D and technical teams to build resilient, scalable supply chains.
Shipping Clerk
- Employer: DFT
- Location: Exton, PA (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $24.00 – $26.00 per hour
Hands‑on shipping and receiving role in a manufacturing environment, handling documentation, freight coordination, and ERP data entry. Comes with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO for someone with 3–5 years’ manufacturing experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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