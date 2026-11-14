Exton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like building, testing, and fixing things. If you’re okay with being on your feet and working around machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Food Source International, Inc.

The Food Source International, Inc. Location: Exton, PA

Type: Full-time, day shift (40 hrs + occasional OT)

Salary: Not listed

Food manufacturing role focused on food safety and quality checks from raw materials to finished product. Good fit if you have 2+ years QA in food plants, know HACCP/BRC/cGMP, and don’t mind standing, lifting up to 50 lbs, and wearing PPE in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: DFT

Location: Exton, PA 19341 (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, PTO

Hands-on role assembling valve products from machined parts, doing basic inspections, and testing with air or water. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, working in a machine shop environment with PPE and possible overtime.

Employer: DFT

Location: Exton, PA 19341 (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $26.00/hour

Experience: 1–5 years CNC machining

Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO

Run and set up CNC lathes and mills, read blueprints/CAD, and troubleshoot machining issues. Great if you already have shop experience and want a higher-paying role in an industrial CNC shop with overtime potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many shops will train the right person with a good attitude and solid work habits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.