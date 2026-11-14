Exton has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people. Here are a few full-time roles worth a look this week.

Employer: First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank Location: Exton, PA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Support a thriving community bank with scanning, filing, and organizing loan documents after closing. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like routine office work, and want to learn different tasks across the loan operations team. High school diploma required; bank experience a plus but not required.

Employer: Premier Orthopaedics / Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder

Location: Exton, PA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role in a busy orthopedic office: greeting patients, checking them in and out, scheduling, and handling payments and insurance details. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and holidays, plus room to grow in a large healthcare group.

Employer: General Ecology

Location: Exton, PA

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $24.00–$28.00 per hour (about $50K–$58K/year)

General office role with variety: phones, filing, mail, data entry, and helping sales and purchasing. Strong pay for admin work, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, HSA, life insurance, and PTO. Great if you’re organized, tech-comfortable, and like being the go-to helper in the office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.