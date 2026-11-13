Exton’s retail scene is busy right now, with both big brands and small local shops hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company Location: Exton, PA (141 East Swedesford Road)

(141 East Swedesford Road) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store looking sharp. Good fit if you like physical work, want shorter 4+ hour shifts, and prefer late-night/overnight hours.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Exton, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (company notes pay transparency and market-based pay)

Front-of-store role helping customers pick glasses and learn about the brand. Nice option if you enjoy fashion, tech, and want access to benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and free eyewear.

Employer: Headquarters Hair Design

Location: Exton, PA

Type: Full-time or part-time (flexible)

Full-time or part-time (flexible) Salary: Salary/commission negotiable

Small, friendly salon looking for an experienced stylist to step into an existing clientele. Offers flexible hours, paid vacation, sign-on bonus, and a relaxed, drama-free environment.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—talking with a manager can open more options than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.