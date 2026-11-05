Southern Tire Mart Eyes 45,000-Square-Foot Apopka Development as Central Florida Commercial Real Estate Expands

A proposed 45,000-square-foot Southern Tire Mart facility in Apopka, Florida, is drawing attention to the growing importance of automotive services, commercial trucking infrastructure, and transportation-oriented real estate across Central Florida.

The proposed development, located at 1291 South Orange Blossom Trail, would accommodate tire services for passenger vehicles and semi-trucks, representing a substantial commercial investment along one of the region’s established transportation corridors.

Although the project remains subject to municipal review, the proposal highlights a broader commercial real estate trend: national automotive and fleet-service operators are seeking locations capable of supporting large vehicles, commercial customers, and expanding transportation networks.

For developers, investors, and commercial property owners, Southern Tire Mart’s interest in Apopka offers insight into how established commercial corridors can attract specialized service-oriented developments.

Southern Tire Mart Proposes Major Commercial Facility in Apopka

According to development records, Southern Tire Mart submitted a major development plan for a 45,000-square-foot tire service facility at 1291 South Orange Blossom Trail.

The property is identified in municipal review materials as being owned by Duff Real Estate LLC, with Kimley-Horn and Associates serving as the applicant.

The proposal, designated MDP-26-4, was reviewed by Apopka’s Development Review Committee on June 17 and September 2, 2026.

During both meetings, the committee recommended denial due to outstanding review comments. The September discussion identified unresolved staff and public works concerns, with the application expected to proceed to City Council consideration.

Importantly, these recommendations do not necessarily represent a final rejection of the development. The project’s ultimate approval status and construction timeline remain unconfirmed.

For commercial real estate professionals, the review process illustrates the importance of engineering, infrastructure compliance, site design, and municipal coordination when pursuing larger automotive and transportation-related developments.

Why Orange Blossom Trail Is Attractive for Commercial Development

Orange Blossom Trail, also known as U.S. Highway 441, is one of Central Florida’s established commercial transportation corridors.

Its connections through Apopka and the greater Orlando metropolitan area make it relevant to businesses seeking access to residential customers, service vehicles, commercial fleets, and regional distribution activity.

For an operation such as Southern Tire Mart, site selection involves considerations beyond traditional retail visibility.

Commercial tire facilities must account for large-vehicle circulation, service-bay access, parking configurations, delivery movements, and convenient connections to major roadways.

A 45,000-square-foot facility could provide room for a substantial service operation while potentially accommodating both consumer-oriented and commercial vehicle needs.

The proposed Apopka location also demonstrates how established highway commercial corridors can appeal to specialized users that require more land and operational flexibility than conventional storefront tenants.

For landowners and investors, properties capable of accommodating these requirements may offer opportunities beyond traditional retail development.

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Southern Tire Mart’s Florida Expansion Reflects a Larger Investment Strategy

The Apopka proposal comes during a period of expansion for Southern Tire Mart, one of the nation’s largest commercial tire dealers.

In June 2026, the Mississippi-based company announced four additional locations across Florida and Nevada, including new facilities in Orlando, Ocala, and Tampa.

The Florida additions demonstrate Southern Tire Mart’s continued interest in serving the state’s commercial transportation and automotive markets.

Separately, Southern Tire Mart at Pilot announced that its nationwide network had surpassed 150 locations in 2026, following the addition of 11 truck care centers during the first half of the year.

Although the company’s Pilot partnership operates under a distinct business model, the expansion demonstrates a wider investment in truck maintenance and fleet services.

For commercial real estate investors, these developments reinforce the significance of specialized automotive facilities as an important property category.

Unlike conventional retail tenants, commercial tire and truck-service operators often require buildings designed around particular equipment, vehicle sizes, loading arrangements, and service operations.

These requirements can create both opportunities and challenges for developers evaluating land near major transportation corridors.

What a 45,000-Square-Foot Facility Could Mean for Apopka

If approved and constructed, Southern Tire Mart’s proposed facility could contribute to Apopka’s commercial real estate market in several ways.

First, the project would represent an investment in a specialized commercial service property, potentially bringing construction activity, building improvements, and supporting infrastructure to the Orange Blossom Trail corridor.

Second, a commercial tire operation could strengthen the local network of businesses serving transportation companies, contractors, delivery operators, and other fleet-dependent industries.

Third, the development could increase interest in nearby properties suitable for complementary services, including automotive maintenance, equipment-related businesses, and other transportation-support uses.

However, these potential effects depend on final approval, project execution, and actual market demand. No verified construction budget, employment projection, or economic impact estimate has been established for the proposed Apopka facility.

Development Review Highlights the Importance of Site Planning

One of the most significant aspects of the Southern Tire Mart proposal is the municipal review process.

The September 2 recommendation for denial reflected outstanding development-review matters rather than a confirmed decision to permanently prohibit the project.

For commercial developers, this distinction is important.

Projects involving large commercial vehicles can face additional scrutiny related to traffic circulation, stormwater management, utilities, access, and compatibility with surrounding development.

An otherwise attractive commercial site may still require engineering adjustments or additional documentation before advancing.

The Apopka proposal therefore provides an example of how site feasibility extends beyond location, traffic exposure, and projected customer demand.

Successful commercial development also depends on addressing technical requirements early and coordinating with municipal planning and public works departments.

What Commercial Real Estate Investors Should Watch Next

The Southern Tire Mart proposal presents an opportunity to monitor the evolution of Apopka’s commercial service sector.

The most important next step is determining whether the project advances through City Council review, receives revised development conditions, or requires further modifications.

Investors should also monitor surrounding Orange Blossom Trail properties for opportunities involving commercial services, automotive businesses, contractor operations, and transportation-related users.

With Southern Tire Mart continuing to expand across Florida, the Apopka proposal offers another example of how national service operators are evaluating locations capable of accommodating specialized commercial development.

For commercial real estate professionals, the larger takeaway is clear: well-positioned properties with strong transportation access, suitable zoning, and room for operational flexibility may remain attractive to specialized commercial users.

Whether Southern Tire Mart’s proposed 45,000-square-foot facility ultimately moves forward or undergoes further revisions, its consideration highlights the ongoing importance of Apopka within Central Florida’s broader commercial real estate landscape.