The serial killer's chilling letter led police to his very door

A serial killer left behind a chilling note that led authorities directly to his home, where the walls themselves were soaked with the blood of the women he'd killed. So much blood had been splattered across his otherwise immaculate home that it had stained the paint an "unusual" blue.

Maury Travis killed and disposed of countless women throughout the St Louis region. Travis lured at least 12 victims to his home in Ferguson, Missouri.

Disturbingly, he recorded many of these brutal attacks on sex workers, numerous of whom battled substance issues.

Travis, a personable food server, bound, tortured and degraded these women in what Detective Jana Walters of the St. Charles County Sheriff's Office characterized as "pure evil".

In May 2001, in St. Charles County, Missouri, a lawn mower operator was horrified when he discovered a dead naked body near the curb of a road, according to Oxygen, reports the Daily Star.

A distinctive upper dental plate helped identify her as Teresa Wilson, a beloved daughter who struggled with addiction.

Investigators determined she was not killed where she was found. Just one month later and less than 20 feet from where Wilson was discovered, missing Illinois woman Verona Thompson was discovered.

"This was horrendous," said Walters. "These are women, regardless of what their trade is. They are mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts ... They don't deserve to die this way."

Travis hung himself in 2002

Missouri and Illinois State Police identified striking similarities between the murders of Wilson and Thompson and those of victims Alysa Greenwade and Betty James, both of whose bodies were discovered across the state border in East St. Louis.

"By the end of the summer, it was one after another after another," recalled former St. Louis Police Department Captain Harry Hegger. "We were really shocked by the monthly occurrence that a sex worker - found nude, sometimes undetermined cause [of death] or strangulation - would turn up in a multitude of jurisdictions."

FBI Agents John and Melanie Jimenez were brought in to assist, as federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies united in their pursuit of the killer. Despite their combined efforts, investigators made little headway.

However, in the fall of 2001, a major breakthrough emerged when the suspect's DNA was recovered following the discovery of the bodies of Yvonne Crues and Brenda Beasley in East St. Louis.

In early 2002, investigators made the grim discovery of three additional unidentified female victims. The next significant development came in May 2002, when a reporter at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch published a compassionate piece that portrayed murder victim Teresa Wilson as a full human being.

"It showed that even though she was a sex worker, she did have a life," said St. Louis P. D. Detective Kenneth Dye. "She had friends, and she had family, and she fell into a rut, and she couldn't get out."

Shortly after, an person claiming to be Wilson's killer sent a chilling letter to the publication, accompanied by a map pinpointing the location of his alleged 17th victim. The chilling letter, dated May 25, 2002, read: "Nice sob story about Teresa Wilson. Write one about Greenwade. Write a good one, and I'll tell you where many others are. To prove I'm real, here's directions to number seventeen. Search a 50-yard radius from the X. Put the story in the Sunday paper like the last."

Travis made some chilling home videos

True to its word, the map guided law enforcement directly to the remains. "In the middle of a field, very visible by a little gravel road, we did see that it was a sun-bleached skull," Walters told Unknown Serial Killers of America.

"And, upon looking further into the area, there were scattered bones, remains of a skeleton."

Capt Hegger confirmed the fourth Jane Doe had been left "a short distance" from where Wilson and Thompson were discovered. "This is our guy," he said.

Forensic analysis of the note revealed a St. Louis postmark with a return address linked to an adult website, though no DNA was recovered. Veteran agents John and Melanie Jimenez, however, had the mapping website subpoenaed, and a digital investigation traced the correspondence to an IP address in Ferguson, Missouri.

The address belonged to Travis. The 36-year-old had been out on parole since his 2000 prison release following robbery convictions in the late 1980s.

The task force adopted a patient surveillance strategy, monitoring his movements and observing that Travis routinely took out the trash at his single-family home, which was owned by his Illinois-based mother. "They stopped the trash man about a block or so over and said, 'Hey, we wanna ride with you and pick up trash; we wanna get trash from this one house,'" Hegger said.

"So, they picked it up, and inside the back of the trash truck was this brand-new, empty container that we dumped all the trash into."

Within 24 hours, DNA extracted from a discarded plastic spoon was matched to DNA found alongside the remains of Crues and Beasley. On June 7, 2002, authorities executed a search warrant at Maury Travis's residence.

The interior was unsettling - the home was without "a speck of dust," according to Dye.

Investigators confronted Travis, presenting him with photographs of his victims, all of whom he claimed not to recognize. What agent Jimenez discovered next sent a chill down his spine.

The basement housed a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf stacked with VHS tapes of home recordings and children's animated movies - and at the far end sat a locked door.

"When they opened the door, the overpowering aroma of the blood and bodily fluids quickly overcame the investigators," Dye said. "Travis had tried to use room deodorant down there and everything, but the smell was too strong."

According to Jimenez, the room was painted an "unusual" shade of blue, with dark carpeting and a mattress laid on the floor. A bag containing a stun gun, restraints, and duct tape was also discovered.

"It looked like what you'd consider a kit that a serial killer would use," the agent said. Blood spatter was discovered coating the walls of a closet.

According to Dye, "there were chains, ligatures, boards with blood on them ... you could see it was a chamber of horrors."

FBI crime scene technicians uncovered blood embedded within multiple layers of paint on the walls, creating an unusual discoloration. "There was so much blood hidden in the walls," Walters said.

His house was unnervingly spotless

"He painted over it. He killed. Blood. Paint. Killed. Blood. Paint. This went on for layers and layers."

Investigators then uncovered Travis' disturbing home videos, in which he degraded his victims, frequently compelling them to address him as "Master" or mocking them about being mothers.

In one video, Travis said: "First kill is 19 years old," he said. "Name? I don't know. I don't give a f--k."

Officers who viewed the footage were offered counseling. "Maury Travis had a rather ritualistic way that he would kill his victims," said psychological criminologist Bryanna Fox.

"He would tell them they were going to die, make them confess for their sins, or make them say that they were happy to be his servant.

"You want to say something to your kids?" Travis is heard asking one of his victims. Hegger described him as "cocky" and "arrogant" after he abandoned his denials.

Travis pledged to come clean about everything once a public defender was assigned to his case. "When you hear that a task force searched and tracked down the monster that was amongst us, a serial killer, it's like a roller coaster of emotion," former East St. Louis Mayor Dr. Debra Powell said.

"You're excited, but then when you find out he grew up right here, it's mind-boggling."

Many of his victims remain unfound

Travis was brought up by a devoted mother and spent much of his early years volunteering at nursing homes and churches. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves before relocating to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue a business degree at Morris Brown College.

However, college proved to be a turning point.

"He picked up a cocaine habit, flunked out of business college, and returned to St. Louis," Dye said. "And, in order to support his cocaine habit, he held up a number of shoe stores. He was tracked down and charged with armed robbery, convicted in 1989, and sentenced to 15 years in prison."

Released in 2000, shortly before the identification of his first known victim, Teresa Wilson, Travis never faced full justice. In June 2002, he took his own life by hanging himself with a bedsheet while incarcerated.

In a suicide note addressed to his mother, Travis confessed, "I've been sick for a long time (sick in the head) since I was 14.

"A lot of those women may never be recovered," Hegger admitted. Investigators believe Travis's total victim count could exceed 20 women, potentially reaching into the dozens.

Det. Dye is convinced there is "damn sure more than 20" victims, based on the regularity of the killings. Former Mayor Powell said Travis' crimes went largely unreported because people "turned a blind eye" to the victims due to their lifestyles.

"The families are still hurting, and everyone needs closure," she said.