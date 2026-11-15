Kellyanne Conway spoke about the nationwide ground stop

Kellyanne Conway targeted the Democratic Party over the nationwide ground stop.

During Fox News coverage on November 14, Conway, 59, discussed the nationwide ground stop, in which no flights could depart from several of the country's major airports. On November 13, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that all departing flights in the United States were grounded, leaving over 1.5 million passengers stranded in cities across the nation. A temporary telecommunications outage reportedly caused the ground stop.

Conway pointed the blame for Friday's flight ban at the Democrats because they reportedly did not vote for President Donald Trump's "big beautiful bill." It comes as Sean Duffy was blasted for using a Trump tactic with a reporter during his ground stop press conference.

Conway said, "This is about safety. Whoever's criticizing them is always the same people criticizing them. But I would say this to the public as someone who has worked in the White House previously.

"This has been made into a partisan issue. Not a single Democrat voted for the big beautiful bill, which means they all voted against the $13 billion that was in there."

Kellyanne Conway

She went on, "The question is really for the Democrats. You have so much time to bloviate and regulate.

"When are you going to appropriate and legislate? And that's a question for them now. Before they take the majority and after they take the majority.

"They're against all these things that really matter to the American people. I hope this is a wake-up call. This is not a partisan issue," Conway ended.

Viewers took to social media to slam Conway's comments, arguing that the Republican Party has controlled the House and Senate for the past two years.

One person fumed, "The Republicans HAVE ALL OF CONGRESS AND THE WHITE HOUSE."

Another person added, "Wasn't the Big Beautiful Bill passed? GOP needed 50 billion, budgeted only 12.5 billion, and then blamed Dems for not passing a bill that did not cover the costs. It's hard to do math while you're busy blaming others."

A third wrote, "Just so I understand this, the Democrats voted against the bill, but the Bill passed, which means the FAA got the money, but it's Democrats' fault the FAA didn't get the money that the FAA got?"

Despite the criticism, Conway had a supporter who shared, "The Democrats should never have control of anything."

Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin spoke about air traffic control problems at their press conference

Ahead of the broadcast, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin told reporters at the White House that there were no safety issues, with more than 3,000 flights landing without incident.

However, at the same press conference, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy conceded that he could not guarantee the situation would not recur.

Mullin mentioned the FAA was rolling out "new equipment, new technology" and that "it was overwhelming the older system." He added that there appeared to be no indication of a cyberattack.

Duffy took a defensive stance, attributing the problems to Congress's failure to approve additional funding for upgraded technology, while minimizing the strain that implementing new fixes placed on the system.

He urged lawmakers, "By doing nothing, you inject way more risk into the system."