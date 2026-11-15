John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live for a seventh time

Comedian John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live for the seventh time to poke fun at tech bros.

On November 14, during the NBC broadcast of Saturday Night Live, Mulaney, 44, mocked the "dorks" behind the biggest Artificial Intelligence companies, including CEOs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The stand-up comic took inspiration from former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who recently resigned abruptly following the scandalous allegations regarding extramarital relationships and national security scrutiny over an alleged Chinese spy. Mulaney poked fun at the idea that tech bros couldn't "get a woman" without "being rich and powerful."

At the end of the sketch, former SNL comic Bowen Yang returned to spoof "Hide Your Wife" Huang and his troubles.

Dressed as a CIA agent, Mulany initially said, "We have gathered you, the nation's most prominent tech billionaires.

"We are here to discuss an extremely sensitive matter of national security.

John Mulaney poked fun at Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

"America needs you to learn the difference between a woman who actually wants to have sex with you and a woman who is clearly a spy," he mocked.

Mulaney chastised the group, "I know you dorks like charts," and pointed out that there is "no overlap between beautiful women and their interests and opinions."

While impersonating Huang, Yang barged into the room, with the audience cheering for his surprising return.

The SNL alum cheered, "I'm into BDSM - Breaking Down The Stock Market."

Yang grinned and closed, "Don't be like me. Women don't like guys like us. That's how we became guys like us."

The FBI is currently investigating Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

The emergence of Huang's infidelity has sent shockwaves through political circles and America's tech industry.

His affair raised questions about whether China may have gained access to Nvidia's cutting-edge chips that are driving the advancement of artificial intelligence.

Huang issued an apology to his wife and the company in an open letter published on Nvidia's website. He is also alleged to have had affairs with two NVIDIA employees.

"I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security," he wrote in his letter.

Bowen Yang returned to spoof Jensen Huang

On January 9, Mulaney made the difficult call to cancel his weekend shows at Minneapolis' Armory venue.

The cancellation came after Renee Nicole Good's death in Minneapolis by an ICE agent.

"What's happening in your city is heartbreaking. I hate to postpone shows in a town going through such awful challenges and such grief, because it feels unfair to the audience," he wrote.

"Still, I don't feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe."

The comedian expressed his regret and said, "I am sorry to anyone who is disappointed.

"I know a fun stand-up show could be a nice distraction, but it doesn't sit right with me to put anyone at risk," he concluded.