Billy Idol reflects on career highs and lows

During a red carpet interview ahead of his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Billy Idol reflected on the "ups and downs" of his iconic career.

The British rocker, 70, was among the artists honored during the 2026 induction ceremony on Saturday, November 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. During the event, Idol was asked what the recognition meant to him and what his younger self growing up in London would think of his achievements.

"You have inspired countless artists. How does it feel to be recognized and honored tonight?" the interviewer asked. "What do you think your young self from London would be saying to you tonight?" His comments came as fellow inductee Phil Collins was seen using two walking sticks.

Idol admitted that the question was difficult to answer, but said he hoped his younger self would be proud of the career he had built. "This one is very difficult to answer in some ways. Yeah, I hope he'd be proud...I really did stick to what I love and try to be true to myself," he replied.

He went on to acknowledge that his journey had not always been straightforward, but said he had maintained his belief in himself throughout the challenges. "Of course, life doesn't go in a straight line. There's been many ups and downs. But, I hope he can see I kind of stuck to a belief in myself," he added.

Idol was among some of the most celebrated of the night

The induction marks a major milestone for Idol, whose career began in London's punk rock scene in the late 1970s. He first gained recognition as the lead singer of Generation X before launching a successful solo career that made him one of the defining rock stars of the 1980s.

His best-known songs include White Wedding, Rebel Yell, Dancing With Myself and Eyes Without a Face.

His partnership with longtime guitarist Steve Stevens also played a major role in shaping his sound and career.

Phil Collins had a solo induction into the Hall of Fame

The ceremony also marked a significant year for Idol, as 2026 makes 50 years since he began making music with Generation X in 1976.

Aside from Idol, Phil Collins was among the evening's biggest stars as he received a solo induction after previously entering the Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis. The 75-year-old singer, who has faced mobility issues and other health problems, took to the stage using two canes and became emotional as the audience gave him a standing ovation. His daughter, actress Lily Collins, was also in attendance.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker inducted Collins, praising his success as both a drummer and one of the biggest pop stars of the 1980s. "I grew up just wanting to play the drums," Collins said during his acceptance speech. "Everything else has been a really happy accident. I can't believe, when I look back, how life has gone."

Barker also praised Collins' iconic track In the Air Tonight, saying it featured "arguably the most bada--- drum fill of all time."

He later performed the famous drum fill himself as Cynthia Erivo delivered a slowed-down rendition of the song, bringing the audience to its feet.