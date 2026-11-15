Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison

Singer Ian McNabb will no longer be inducted into the Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame.

On November 11, the former frontman of Liverpool rock band The Icicle Works took to social media to defend disgraced English comedian Russell Brand, 51. On November 9, Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others in a case heard in London's Southwark court. The jury of eight men and four women convicted the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor of four offenses involving women he encountered between 2004 and 2009. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and an attempted indecent sexual assault. Brand, who was recently visited by his wife Laura Gallacher at the 'squalid' HMP Wandsworth, has denied all of the allegations.

The Liverpool Beatles Museum initially planned to induct McNabb, 66, into its Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame, according to the BBC, but it has now been shelved.

McNabb captioned in his now-deleted post, "Russell Brand is being stitched up for his outspoken views.

"He got close to the target, and he has a big audience," he continued, adding, "I know people who were in his orbit, and girls were throwing themselves at him every night.

Singer Ian McNabb will no longer be inducted into a music Hall of Fame

"If that happened to me, I know what I would do," he went on. "If you want to hang out with the artist, don't cry when you're in the picture. All the chicks who turn up at these situations know exactly what's going on."

He closed, "The ones who decided they were done badly to - ten years after the event - are the worst."

Due to McNabb's comments, a spokesperson for the Liverpool Beatles Museum said on November 13, "Under the circumstances, Ian McNabb will not be inducted."

Promoter Renegade Communications also announced the cancellation of multiple McNabb shows, citing his troubling comments.

"I hate canceling gigs, and it's the first time in my career that I've had to do it, but not only can I not defend Ian McNabb's disgraceful social media comments in support of Russell Brand, as a husband and a father of a young daughter, I simply can't work with him moving forward," the promoter's Facebook post read.

Icicle Works included Ian McNabb, Roy Corkill and Chris Layhe

"I've spoken to his agent and to the venues, and we're all on the same page on this, and these won't be the only shows on his tour that are canceled. I'm told another five were canceled today," the post continued.

McNabb attempted to offer an explanation and an apology, which has also been removed from his social media accounts.

"In no way did I mean to cause offense to those who have been abused sexually either recently or in past times, however long ago," he previously stated.

"I have committed no crime to my knowledge, but understand the upset I have caused," McNabb concluded.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website to receive confidential support.