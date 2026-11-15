Phil Collins spoke about his health issues in a new interview

Phil Collins spoke candidly about his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On November 14, the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Collins, 75, walked the red carpet alongside his daughter Lily Collins, 37. While leaning on two walking sticks, the former Genesis rocker spoke with host Allison Hagendorf, 47, about the prestigious occasion.

Hagendorf asked the English singer how it felt to be celebrated at this year's ceremony, posing the question: "How does it feel to get all that love back tonight?"

Collins, who first picked up the drums at the age of five, responded, "It's quite special."

"I figured it wasn't going to happen; I haven't done anything for what seems like ages - it probably wasn't," he continued.

Phil Collins pictured with daughter Lily Collins

"I've been keeping myself to myself," the ex-drummer went on, adding, "I've had some health issues which have kept me out of the limelight a bit and in the background, but I'm just so pleased it's been recognized.

"You know, it's a lovely honor, and I'm proud to accept it," he concluded.

Hagendorf then turned her attention to how Collins felt about an entirely new generation of fans discovering his music.

The In the Air Tonight hitmaker replied, "You want your songs to live on, you know, and I'm very lucky to be rediscovered, and it makes me very happy and proud, as all I wanted to do was play the drums, and I've done so much more."

Phil Collins supported himself with two walking sticks at a red carpet event

Last year, speculation ran rampant that Collins had entered hospice care and was receiving end-of-life treatment as his health battles continued, reports the Mirror US.

In August 2025, a representative for the Genesis frontman cleared the air. Collins' spokesperson verified that the musician was hospitalized for knee surgery and was not approaching his final days.

He has undergone a total of five knee surgeries. Collins has also been living with type 2 diabetes, and he previously revealed how excessive alcohol consumption resulted in acute organ failure, landing him in the hospital for seven months.

Back in June 2025, Collins admitted that his physical state was deteriorating after an image emerged showing him alongside his soccer-playing son.

Phil Collins arrived at the red carpet for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In a conversation with MOJO, he revealed a fading desire to create new music because he was "very sick."

The artist explained, "I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I'm not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I've been sick. I mean very sick.

"It's still kind of sinking in a bit," confessed the Grammy-winner before continuing, "I've spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock."

Phil Collins was interviewed ahead of the induction ceremony

Collins noted his deteriorating health had "taken its toll on my hands and legs. If I can't do what I did as well as I did it, I'd rather relax and not do anything.

"If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I'll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I've used up my air miles," he concluded.