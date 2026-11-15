Sean Duffy dodged a reporter's question during a recent press conference

United States Secretary of tTansportation Sean Duffy used a strategy of President Trump's as he dodged questions from the press.

Duffy, 55, was in the midst of a press conference concerning recent issues with the Federal Aviation Administration. All flights across the United States were grounded as the FAA wrestled with communications disruptions. Duffy questioned "How many times does this have to happen before congress gives the money to fix it?", prompting a reporter to ask why "this hasn't been a bigger priority for the President." She cited that Republicans have controlled both chambers of congress and they still do.

"Where are you from? What network?" replied Duffy, dodging her question before taking aim at NBC. This is a tactic frequently used by Trump, who takes aim at media companies that he deems to be too left-leaning.

"So, maybe you haven't covered the hundred plus press conferences that I've done on this issue that have been led by the President. But, I know Fox [News] has," continued Duffy.

"Many of you have covered the story about the President's ask and my ask to get the money. And so, I identify," he added before being interrupted by a question, to which he emphasized that "often times, you need a bipartisan vote" to receive funding.

Duffy asked what network the reporter worked for

"They get so defensive when they are asked a legitimate question," read one reply to a clip of Duffy on X.

"@SecDuffy is a moron - he tries so hard to emulate his obnoxious boss even though his obnoxious boss has a 30% approval rating and cost the GOP record losses in the mid terms. Out of touch. Out of his depth. Out of excuses," added another.

"Duffy is doing a pale imitation of Trump. Instead of coming out and giving the American people the facts about what's going on and how they're going to fix it, he raves about how great Trump is and how this isn't their fault. Everything has to be a political ad for Trump," remarked a third critic.

Flight cancelations rocked the United States on Friday

As of Saturday, November 14, flights across the United States are up and running again. However, there were more than 5,000 flight cancellations.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said that the technical difficulties experienced by the FAA were not a result of a cyber attack.

"We didn't think we would have this kind of outage. We did," added Duffy.

"We were able to review what went wrong, and then reboot the system and go. But, you will have more of these," he continued.

He asserted that the communications disruptions did not originate from issues with the FAA's newly-implemented AI-powered system.

"This is all the old legacy equipment. All of the new equipment that's been deployed did not go down," Duffy stated.