Taylor Frankie Paul shoots her shot with incoming Bachelor

Taylor Frankie Paul is seemingly ready to give reality TV dating another shot, but not everyone is convinced she should be looking for love on television again.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 32, jokingly threw her hat in the ring for the upcoming season of The Bachelor after former NFL quarterback Sam Hartman was announced as the show's next leading man. However, her apparent interest in joining the cast has drawn attention given the circumstances surrounding the cancellation of her own season of The Bachelorette.

Following ABC's announcement that Hartman, 27, would lead Season 30 of the dating series, Paul took to Instagram to share a video poking fun at the possibility of becoming one of his contestants. The announcement came years after he first entered the draft.

The reel featured a scene from Parks and Recreation showing Ron Swanson, played by Nick Offerman, typing on a computer. The screen displayed what appeared to be an application for the reality dating show, with Paul responding to the question, "What do you think would make you stand out amongst the other ladies?" Her answer read, "Ahhh, I was the first Bachelorette in history to be on hold."

The scene then showed Swanson throwing the computer into a dumpster, with Paul captioning the video, "I chose to have the audacity."

Taylor Frankie Paul was the most recent Bachelorette

She also joined the conversation in the comments section of Bachelor Nation's Instagram announcement of Hartman, writing, "Dang, sign me up."

Following her bold comment, Paul has been facing backlash from Bachelor nation fans. One person wrote on X, "She's so annoying. how bout you apply to get custody of your kids." Another predicted, "She's in shambles that her season isn't airing and is no longer needed."

"You just know there's already a picture up of taylor at the security booth on the lot at ABC "No admittance under any circumstances," another quipped, as a fourth wrote, "Get her off the internet."

Sam Hartman is the newest Bachelor

Hartman was officially announced as the next Bachelor on Friday. The former Washington Commanders quarterback will take over as the lead for Season 30, although he admitted he was feeling nervous about the prospect of dating multiple women at once.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Hartman spoke about what viewers can expect from his upcoming season. "I'm excited, but also very nervous," he said. "I have a tough time holding a conversation with one girl. Thirty is going to be pretty tough."

Meanwhile, Paul's own journey as the lead of The Bachelorette ended before viewers ever got the chance to see her season.

The reality star, who first rose to fame on Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, was announced as the lead of Season 22 last September. However, ABC pulled the season just days before its scheduled premiere following the release of a 2023 video showing Paul throwing metal barstools at her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, while her daughter, Indy, was in the room.

The footage prompted the network to announce that it would no longer move forward with the season at that time. "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," ABC told Page Six in a statement.

Despite the decision, the possibility of the season eventually airing was reportedly still being discussed behind the scenes.

In March, a source told Page Six that ABC could potentially revisit the completed season, particularly given the financial implications of shelving it. The network was reportedly facing losses between $50 million and $70 million if it chose not to release the episodes. "ABC left a window [open] in their statement to bring [the show] back. They haven't canceled it - they simply paused it," an industry insider said.

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