Hailie Deegan is hoping 2027 will be her breakout year

Hailie Deegan seemed primed for a breakout in 2025 when AM Racing elevated her to the Xfinity Series. She proceeded to finish at least 20th or better just four times in 17 starts, and Deegan slid back to trucks.

Deegan, now 25, will drive the No. 16 Chevy for Bill McAnally Racing in the ARCA Menards Series West after taking a year away from the sport. McAnally is a NASCAR legend, and he spoke bullishly about Deegan's chances next season.

"We're going to continue our ARCA West program. We've got Hailie Deegan signed for that. We're going to run for the championship out west this year," McAnally said on a recent SiriusXM NASCAR Radio episode.

Deegan finished fourth in her series in 2026. She won two races: the Madera 150 at Madera Speedway in late September and the season finale at Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway (shortened by rain).

"I think Hailie will be a contender in the Trucks, but we're just taking our time with her now; we want to make sure she's ready," McAnally continued.

"She's been there and hasn't had the results that she needed to continue her NASCAR career, and when we take her this time, she's going to be ready and prepared to go out there to run with the trucks and finish respectfully," he added.

Deegan made her ARCA Menards debut in 2019 and became a full-time driver in the NASCAR Trucks Series in 2021. Her promising start to her career saw her sign a contract in late 2023 with AM Racing.

Her rocky 2025 Xfinity season saw her tumble back down the racing circuit, but Deegan may well be poised for a 2027 rebirth.

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"If everything goes right, we'll get her in a few truck races this year and get her prepped for a 2028 truck season as we work on her development moving forward," McAnally explained.

McAnally also shared that he's bullish about his team having a second ARCA entry in 2026. "We're working on our second car for the West, but we'll continue that. We've had a long run out West, going for that 12th championship out West," he said.