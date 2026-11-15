President Trump dismissed the seriousness of the ground stop

President Donald Trump seemed dismissive of the chaos behind the nationwide ground stop at U.S. airports due to communication issues.

During the Fox News broadcast of The Ingraham Angle on November 13, host Laura Ingraham, 63, reported on the nationwide ground stop notice issued by the Air Traffic Control System Command Center for all departing flights. A communications failure affected about 22 regional air traffic control centers, preventing departing aircraft from taking off, while allowing planes already airborne to land. Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy, 39, appeared on her program after speaking with President Donald Trump, 80, over the phone.

Ingraham reiterated Doocy's conversation with the president, saying that Trump believed this was "an old issue with old broken stuff."

Doocy said, "This is going to be the first information that we have directly from the president that you're about to hear.

"He says, it does not seem like this is a cyber attack or AI or anything like that. I asked him a couple different ways, and he said it doesn't seem like that, and that that is the first thing that they always look for," Doocy went on.

Laura Ingraham spoke to Peter Doocy about his phone call with the president

"He said there's nobody taking credit, which would be common if somebody did execute a huge cyber attack like this on critical infrastructure, but that he would let us know and the team would let us know if that is something that happened.

"He said instead this seems to be a situation where there's a bunch of old broken stuff in the infrastructure that the FAA relies on to keep planes in the sky," he continued and added. "He said there's a bunch of - some of this is like 55-year-old equipment that needs to keep working, keep running, and that they have worked on it.

"They've talked to Congress about replacing it, but it just hasn't gotten replaced yet. So that is the first information that we have from the president," Doocy finished.

Later on, Ingraham repeated Doocy's reporting, "President Trump is at the White House monitoring the situation. He just spoke to Fox's Peter Doocy.

"He said that the ground stop does not seem to be a cyber attack and that nobody has taken credit for a cyber attack. The president also told Doocy that this seems to be an old issue with old broken stuff."

Sean Duffy discussed the nationwide ground stop on social media

She concluded, "The FAA relies on that old equipment that they are trying to upgrade. Millions of passengers are stranded across the country. Some are sitting on planes for hours."

Ahead of the broadcast, the Air Traffic Control System Command Center issued a nationwide ground stop notice on all departing flights "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 55, confirmed on X that a nationwide ground stop was in effect, attributing it to a "communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers."

He further stated that FAA technicians are investigating the situation and the department will provide "immediate updates" as information becomes available. This marked the second nationwide ground stop that the FAA has enforced since 9/11.