Dave Alpern wants to keep Denny Hamlin at JGR beyond 2027

Denny Hamlin has over two decades of NASCAR Cup experience and still hasn't said when he plans to retire. His Joe Gibbs Racing team hopes Hamlin always has one more race in him and that he'll keep driving for JGR.

JGR president Dave Alpern wants Hamlin to stay so badly that he's joking about using physical force to keep the veteran NASCAR driver in his famed No. 11 Toyota.

Hamlin has repeatedly identified the end of 2027 as his preferred retirement date, when his current contract expires. His team still sees him as a driver capable of winning races, not someone ready for a farewell tour after winning four this season.

Hamlin finished third in the 2026 Cup standings despite winning four races, capturing the regular-season championship and leading more than 1,100 laps.

Alpern addressed the possibility of losing his longtime driver during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Friday. He admitted that Hamlin may have already made up his mind but suggested the organization would have something to say before letting him go.

Hamlin plans to retire after 2027

"It may be his plan, but I think I've said before, we may tackle him if he tries to leave," Alpern joked. He stressed that any final decision would ultimately belong to Hamlin, with JGR planning discussions over the offseason.

Having worked alongside Hamlin since 2004, Alpern sees a racer motivated by winning rather than nostalgia. In his view, Hamlin could stay behind the wheel for as long as he believes he can remain a regular contender for victory.

JGR believes that Hamlin still has the speed, skill, and instincts to win every week, and age has not yet noticeably diminished his performance. The numbers strongly support JGR's reluctance to let their top star retire.

Hamlin is JGR's longest tenured driver in history

Hamlin recorded 16 top-five finishes, 24 top-10s and six poles across 36 races this season and posted an 8.9 average finish without a single DNF. Still, the championship that has escaped him throughout his career continued to make him wait.

Hamlin led a race-high 87 laps and won Stage 2 in the Homestead-Miami finale, but Kyle Larson had already secured the championship after the opening stage. The JGR star finished sixth and 56 points behind Larson in the standings.

The near-miss followed an even crueler 2025 finale at Phoenix, where Hamlin led 208 laps before a late caution and overtime strategy left him second in the championship. His 64 career Cup victories have still not produced the sport's ultimate trophy.