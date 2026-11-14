Iran's Khorramshahr ballistic missile can reportedly reach U.S. military bases in the U.K.

RAF Fairford in England could be under threat of an Iranian ballistic missile strike, according to Iranian media.

Iranian state television reports indicate that its Khorramshahr ballistic missiles might have the ability to reach the military facility, where the United States boasts a base that has been used to launch bomber strikes against Iran during the war, with a lighter warhead, recent testing found. There is currently no independent confirmation about the modified missile capability and its purported ability to increase missile range, Iran International reports.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered his military forces on Oct. 31 to respond to threats from either the U.S. or Israel regardless of geographic restrictions. He declared, according to Iranian state media, "There is no limit on range."

"In the surface-to-surface missile category, this is the only sentence I can say to you: There is no limit on range," he said, IRIB News reports. "And the Americans understand that a threat against the Islamic Republic means they'll face a response in kind."

The announcement signals the lifting of a previous Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps 2,000 kilometer restriction on its ballistic missiles, which the U.S. and Israel have sought to restrain in their war against Iran.

The development comes as the war continues to grind on following failed ceasefire attempts, and a fresh wave of attacks appears to be unfolding following U.S. President Donald Trump's devastating blow in the midterm elections earlier in the month.

The report indicates that modified versions of the Iranian Khorramshahr ballistic missile could reach U.S. military bases across Europe, specifically mentioning RAF Fairford in Britain, in targeted attacks.

Iranian state media presenters also noted that Iranian missiles had British air defenses, which they described as being no more capable than Israel's air defenses.

The broadcast also highlighted several mass weapons in Iran's arsenal used in the war, including Shahed drones, in an apparent show of might amid its war with the U.S. and Israel.

Released in 2023, the Khorramshahr-4 is reportedly able to travel 2,000 kilometers while carrying a warhead weighing 1,500 kilograms. The latest reports claim that the missile's range can extend beyond previously understood capabilities with a lighter warhead; however, there are no independent reports to verify the claim.

The report comes after senior Iranian officials issued several warnings to U.S. military bases in Europe and remote islands that they could be targeted if Washington resumed attacks against Tehran.

Earlier in the week, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei had warned that Europe's U.S. military bases could be targeted next, signaling a potential expansion of Tehran's retaliatory attacks.