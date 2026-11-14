Iran's military claims the ships turned off their tracking systems, ignored warnings, and sailed into a restricted area

Three oil tankers are ablaze in the vital Strait of Hormuz after striking mines overnight, according to claims made by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The alleged maritime attacks come amid a major escalation in the ongoing Middle East conflict, with Tehran also claiming to have shot down an American drone for the second consecutive day.

Neither the identities of the targeted vessels nor the reports of the explosions could be independently verified on Saturday.

In addition to the naval incidents, Iranian officials boasted of using a new targeting system to down a U.S. Predator drone.

While military analysts note that MQ-1 drones have been lost several times over the course of the war, Washington has not confirmed the latest alleged strike.

The escalating violence coincides with mounting international anxiety over Tehran's nuclear program.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog has warned it is "increasingly concerned" after Iranian authorities blocked inspectors from accessing an underground uranium enrichment site in Isfahan, where stockpiles of highly enriched uranium are believed to be stored.

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Meanwhile, fighting spilled further across the Arabian Peninsula on Saturday as a Saudi-led military coalition announced it had intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen.

According to the coalition, the unmanned aircraft were brought down near the Saudi capital of Riyadh and over the kingdom's southern region, though exact coordinates in the south were not disclosed.