Veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards has opened up about his experience capturing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor back in May 2018.

The Duke, 42, and Duchess of Sussex, 45, who are now parents to two children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, announced their engagement in late 2017 before exchanging vows just months later.

Speaking on an episode of Royal Unscripted alongside host and royal editor Emily Ferguson, Edwards revealed that competition for photographs from the couple's landmark day was so fierce that he ultimately walked away empty-handed.

He told Emily, "The way they treated us at the wedding, I was shooting on an 800mm lens and the Press Association were shooting there from me to you. That's the difference."

The photographer went on to say, "It was the worst. I don't even count it as a royal wedding. I turned up and got nothing, got nothing in the paper the next day, and I was absolutely disgusted."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding photographer Arthur Edwards didn't get any snaps of them

Harry and Meghan exchanged vows at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before 600 guests, including members of the Royal Family, close friends, and relatives.

An additional 1,200 people, personally invited by the royal couple, gathered within the castle grounds to witness the occasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently believed to be residing somewhere in the Cotswolds with their children following their return to the U.K.

Both children are enrolled in a local school, and Harry has previously shared that Archie and Lilibet are "happy" at their new school.

Since her return, Meghan has made just two public appearances, the most recent occurring only days after her father's arrest in the U.S. Thomas Markle Sr., 82, is being investigated for possessing a collection of child pornography.

Meanwhile, the former royal couple have also recently reached an important decision about their holiday arrangements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated back to the U.K. in August

They will apparently choose to stay in the U.K. for Christmas-though they won't be participating in festivities with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Sandringham. In a remarkable change for the pair, the Sussexes are getting ready to mark their first British Christmas in eight years.

Yet, instead of rejoining the customary royal gathering in Norfolk, the couple are anticipated to have organized their own intimate celebrations with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, according to HELLO! Magazine.

Originally, sources suggested the couple might head back to California to enjoy the holiday period with Meghan's mother, but the latest reports indicate they are now preparing to experience a classic British winter.

Despite residing in the country and being relatively close to the King's rural estate, Harry and Meghan aren't anticipated to accompany the monarch, Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales for the customary Christmas Day church service and family meal.

Meghan last celebrated Christmas with the royal family in 2018, having broken royal tradition the year prior, when the late Queen Elizabeth II invited her as Harry's fiancée.

Following their decision to step down as senior working royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since marked the holiday season in the U.S. and Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not spend the holidays with the Royal Family

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly "relieved" with Harry and Meghan's holiday plans.

The estranged brothers have reportedly had no contact despite now living in the same country again, and Harry's hopes of reconciling with his father and William are reportedly becoming bleaker by the day.

Now, the chances of them putting their differences aside for the holidays have been squashed, something that has made William and Kate "breathe a sigh of relief."

Grant Harrold, who worked for the 78-year-old monarch at Highgrove between 2004 and 2011, believes William and Harry's strained relationship will not be resolved any time soon.

So, it's good that Harry and Meghan are spending Christmas with Doria Ragland in the U.S.

Harrold, speaking on behalf of OLBG (per The Independent), explained how Harry and Meghan spending Christmas in the U.S. will also be a "get out of jail card" for King Charles. "It's very different to being poker face in public; it is awkward with family," Harrold said. "It would have been such a difficult time."