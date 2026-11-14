Joe Rogan doesn't think podcasters should be present at White House press briefings

Donald Trump's path to victory in the 2025 Presidential Election over Kamala Harris was significantly bolstered by a network of right-wing podcasters and digital influencers. Subsequently, former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reshaped the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room by welcoming alternative media figures, including podcasters, into official press briefings.

Joe Rogan, perhaps the most prominent voice in podcasting and a crucial Trump supporter during the 2024 race, recently expressed concerns on The Joe Rogan Experience that the pendulum has swung too far. Rogan has become noticeably less aligned with Trump in 2026. "We're not going to go to the press conferences," he said, referring to podcasters as "we."

"We're not press people. We talk s---. OK?" It comes after a WWE legend pleaded with fans to stand up to "corrupt" Trump at the ballot box.

"It's a sickness of our society that people take our opinions so importantly that it's so significant. It should not be. They do, though, unfortunately. And it works, unfortunately," Rogan continued.

"How about real journalists? Also, we're not going! We're not going! We're not going to the f------ press conferences, and sitting in the front row, and asking questions to Karoline Leavitt. We're not going to go to the press conferences. We're not press people! We talk s----, OK?"

Karoline Leavitt allowed 'new media' into the White House press briefing room during her tenure as press secretary

UFC CEO Dana White, who was recently considered for the Press Secretary role, publicly thanked podcasters following Trump's 2024 win. "I want to thank some people real quick," he said at a Trump event. "I want to thank the Nelk Boys, Aidan Ross, Theo Von, Boston, Bussin with the Boys, and last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan."

Leavitt, who stepped away as Press Secretary in October following the birth of her child, extended invitations to numerous new media organizations, including The Daily Signal, The Washington Free Beacon, The Daily Wire, Semafor, and various conservative publications, granting them White House access.

YouTube "journalist" Nick Shirley, who gained prominence through his coverage of Minnesota learning centers, stood alongside Trump for multiple photo opportunities.

"In keeping with this revolutionary media approach that President Trump deployed during the campaign, the Trump White House will speak to all media outlets and personalities, not just the legacy media, who are seated in this room," Leavitt announced in early 2025.

"Because according to recent polling from Gallup, Americans' trust in mass media has fallen to a record low. Millions of Americans - especially young people - have turned from traditional television outlets and newspapers to consume their news from podcasts, blogs, social media, and other independent outlets.

"It's essential to our team that we share President Trump's message everywhere and adapt this White House to the new media landscape in 2025."