King Charles has been dubbed a "modern king" after he appeared on the latest episode of Elton John's Apple Music radio show, which aired on his 78th birthday.

The pair secretly recorded the episode of Rocket Hour at the Apple Music Studios in Battersea Power Station in London last month to mark 50 years of the King's charity, The King's Trust. Charles described it as "an opportunity too good to resist," while Elton John, 79, admitted afterward, "I learnt a lot from speaking to His Majesty."

During the hour-long episode, the monarch and music icon reminisced about performances by some of music's biggest names in support of the Trust over the past five decades - from Wembley Arena rock galas of the 1980s through to pop concerts in Hyde Park and sold-out charity shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

Fans praised the chat on Instagram, with one person gushing, "King Charles is The Modern King! Over the past fifty years, The King's Trust has supported countless young musicians."

Another expressed, "This is just the best. KC knows 100% exactly what & who he is talking about. Wow! I'm super impressed."

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A third fan added, "He is a perfect King," as a fourth commended, "Brilliant interview." A fifth chimed in, "Huge thank you, Apple Music, for a timeless meeting of legends."

Yet another penned, "It is wonderful to see His Majesty the King and Sir Elton John supporting exceptional new talent. Through this noble initiative, they demonstrate that true greatness lies in the ability to recognize undiscovered potential-opening doors for those just beginning their artistic journeys.

"Warmest birthday wishes to King Charles III! May the good he inspires in others continue to bring him many reasons for joy!!!"

Others simply commented with clapping emojis or extended birthday wishes toward Charles.

While looking back at Elton John's performance of his hit I'm Still Standing at a Rock Gala in 1986 to mark The King's Trust's 10th anniversary, Charles said no one present could forget it, "and certainly, 40 years on from that remarkable concert, we and the trust are definitely still standing."

The rock star joked, "I'm still sitting now, though."

Elton John and King Charles recorded the episode of Rocket Hour that celebrates 50 years of The King's Trust

The King added, "With occasional bits dropping off here and there. I know this is a terrible problem as we get older." He then shares his music playlist.

Ahead of the episode's release, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson described it as a "shared musical journey," with the tracks spanning "a range of decades and genres, from some meaningful personal favorites and golden oldies, to this year's new releases."

The playlist featured Giant, the 2019 dance-and-electronic track by Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man. He chose the tune to exemplify the "spirit of that well-known saying about standing on the shoulders of giants, we can draw strength from those who have gone before us," Charles said.

In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins was also included as a tribute to a "tremendous" Trust supporter, who is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday as a solo artist.

"I could not be more pleased for him," the monarch said, adding that Collins' "marvelous actress" daughter Lily was also a Trust supporter, "which I think is a really special connection across the generations."

Rod Stewart's rendition of Handbags and Gladrags was also on the King's list. Charles said he admired the "totally unstoppable" Stewart, but also the Stereophonics "who started their career with help from the Trust," he said.

King Charles shared his music playlist on Elton John's Rocket Hour

Charles also touched on several famous bands that received support from The King's Trust in their formative years, including Muse, who were awarded a grant from the then-Prince's Trust to purchase PA equipment when they were just starting out as Rocket Baby Dolls.

Elton John told the King, "I never knew that some of these musicians were involved in the Trust. It's great news to me... and it reinforces for me all the great work that you've done all these 50 years, because I had no idea. So bravo."

Charles described it as "wonderful" to witness the impact of the Trust's programs, adding, "Well, really, what I was trying to do was invest in the future, but particularly investing in talent."

The singer-songwriter responded, "That's the greatest thing you can do. Young people are our future, and you're doing a wonderful job."

When asked to choose a song he found "extremely meaningful," Charles chose All You Need Is Love by The Beatles. "Well, there can surely be nothing more meaningful than love," he said.

He added, "I shall never forget the magic of witnessing a simply unforgettable performance of All You Need Is Love for my late mother's Golden Jubilee at the Party at the Palace concert with Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart and Joe Cocker, and I think with Phil Collins on drums, Brian May and Eric Clapton on guitar and an all-star backing choir. It really is a totally timeless song with a timeless message."