Sean Duffy gave an update Saturday, November 14

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed Friday's nationwide ground stop to either "incompetence" or a "faulty router" during a Saturday morning press conference.

Duffy told the American public that authorities had established the circumstances behind the nationwide ground stop, which impacted thousands of travelers, occurred while workers were repairing outdated copper wiring. He said the disruption stemmed from either "incompetence" or a "faulty router," adding his department is holding contractors to a higher standard. The work was being carried out by L3Harris, Duffy said.

Duffy also revealed he had consulted with several cabinet officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, to look into the possibility of a cyberattack by a foreign entity. However, he confirmed that authorities currently have no evidence to support that theory, pushing back against widespread speculation circulating online.

Federal Aviation Administration administrator Bryan Bedford said there is no current evidence linking the disruption to artificial intelligence. Bedford declared, "The worst is behind us," and indicated that systems should be fully restored by Sunday evening.

The transportation secretary went on to outline the prevailing understanding of what occurred - that workers were in the midst of transitioning from copper to fiber-optic cables at a remote facility, causing a router system to become overloaded.

"Here is what we believe happened yesterday. In at least one of our remote FAA locations, a contractor was doing routine maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire, and they were bringing it over to fiber," Duffy explained.

"The work happening was due to the age of the copper wire we were replacing.It was such an old wire that it was being discontinued, meaning that line was going to be shut down," he continued. "So we had to switch it over from old copper; we had to bring it over to fiber, going from TDM to IP, or from analogue to digital."

Last June, Congress approved a $12.5 billion budget to modernize the U.S. National Airspace System and Federal Aviation Administration infrastructure over the course of three years.

Duffy observed that the incident occurred during ongoing efforts to upgrade the country's aviation technology infrastructure.

"I want to be clear, this work has been happening in America for decades. Virtually every single institution in America has gone from copper to fiber, from analogue to digital," he explained. "Just maybe the FAA is the last one to be doing this work because the investments haven't been made."

He added, "What we are working to determine was whether we had incompetence, meaning, was it user error or installation error from L3Harris, or did they install a faulty router?"

L3Harris issued a statement to Reuters in response to Duffy.

"L3Harris has been modernizing the communications infrastructure supporting the National Airspace System in close coordination with the FAA," L3Harris said in a statement. "With safety and reliability as our highest priorities, L3Harris, together with its telco partners and the FAA, has completed more than 70% of the planned airspace communications conversations from legacy copper wires to a fiber optic system. We are supporting the FAA it its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the Nov. 13 ground stop of our nation's air travel. L3Harris takes the nationwide ground stop and its impact on travelers, airlines and air traffic operations seriously."