Denny Hamlin has weighed in on Kasey Kahne's return to full-time action in NASCAR

Denny Hamlin believes that Kasey Kahne's "experience will work against him," with the 18-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner heading to the Truck Series full-time in 2027. Kahne, 46, has been out of full-time NASCAR competition for 8 years since stepping away from the Cup Series after the 2018 season due to health issues.

It was last year that Kahne ended an eight-year absence from NASCAR, returning to the Xfinity Series for one race at Rockingham in 2025, driving the Richard Childress Racing No. 33 car. After that, Kahne had recaptured the NASCAR bug, and last month it was announced that he would return to full-time competition in the Truck Series.

Kahne will drive the No. 77 truck for Spire Motorsports in the 2027 season, adding a new permanent veteran presence in NASCAR's third-string racing series. However, Hamlin, who finished 2nd and 3rd in the last two Cup Series campaigns and raced against Kahne, believes the veteran's "experience will work against him" on his return.

"I actually think his experience will work against him, because he's been just so disconnected from the sport for so long," Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast. "Like, the most recent notebooks that those guys will have: Riggs and Honeycutt will have the most legitimate and up-to-date notes, and they're going to remember what their truck did last year or last race here.

"Kasey's not going to have that. So that's why I think he's going to be a little bit behind the eight ball on that."

Kahne will drive the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports

Hamlin wasn't questioning Kahne's ability. The No. 11, however, noted that it may take Kahne some time to get back up to speed.

Kahne has an impressive record in the Truck Series, winning five of his six career starts. His most recent appearance came in 2015, when he claimed victory at Charlotte.

He also boasts 18 Cup Series wins and eight victories in what is now known as the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Kahne's return started with a conversation with Spire owner Jeff Dickerson at the Knoxville Nationals last August.

"He was like, 'Yeah, we want you to come and run full-time.' I was like, 'Full-time?' It was a big surprise to me," Kahne revealed.

It was an opportunity that Kahne couldn't pass up. "I've been out for eight years - eight or nine, somewhere in there. To get that type of opportunity to run a truck and be with a team with a lot of success, I was like, 'Man, I can't pass this up,'" Kahne said.