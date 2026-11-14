Marcelle, who was 18 at the time of her death, had essentially known her killer since she was a young child

A businessman who killed a teenager and fed her body to two pitbulls after she rejected his romantic overtures has been sentenced to 38 years behind bars.

Qiu Zhaohu strangled 18-year-old Marcelle Julia Araujo da Silva after developing an obsession with the young woman. Marcelle's mutilated body was discovered wrapped in blue tarpaulin at a property owned by the businessman in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Her relatives suspect he lured her to his residence in a "trap." Zhaohu and Marcelle had been acquainted for the past ten years, reports the Daily Star.

A court was told Zhaohu, who ran a noodle stall in the area, had developed an unhealthy fixation with the girl who was 20 years his junior.

Prosecutors said Marcelle rebuffed Zhaohu's romantic advances, preferring to remain friends. Zhaohu invited the teen to his residence in June 2025, insisting she pick up a Valentine's Day gift basket from him personally.

Qiu Zhaohu was arrested on June 16, 2025

Disturbing CCTV footage captured Zhaohu wheeling a large wheelbarrow covered with blue tarpaulin from his property. Marcelle's body was subsequently discovered at another property belonging to the businessman in the northern section of the city.

During police questioning, Zhaohu confessed he had strangled the woman.

In court, a witness testified they had observed Zhaohu send a message stating: "I've already killed her, now I'm going to kill myself."

Following the murder, the business owner was interrogated and tried to escape Rio de Janeiro before being apprehended in Carapicuíba, in the state of São Paulo.

During the sentencing, Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro declared: "This is yet another classic episode of femicide, among those that arrive at this court almost daily, on an epidemic scale."

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He was captured four days after the murder of Marcelle Julia Araujo da Silva

"The mere fact of handing the victim's body over to the ravenous appetite of pit bull dogs horrifies and repulses any ordinary person."

Zhaohu received a 38-year prison sentence. Judge Louro emphasized that the sentence should serve both a preventive and educational purpose, as the case underscored the urgent need to combat violence against women.