dancing with the stars scandals

Dancing With the Stars has been plagued with drama in recent years, and a few scandals in particular are risking its reputation.

The dance competition series, which will soon wrap up its 35th season on ABC, has seen new growth in recent years due to an increased presence on social media-which has helped boost votes and viewer numbers after years of the show declining in those areas.

However, it has also led to more scrutiny-and tons of claims the show is "rigged"--which have plagued it with scandal as a result.

While some complaints have been minor, with fans fuming over things like their favorites being eliminated due to a lack of votes, other situations have unfolded off-camera that have caused a series of issues.

Here are the three biggest scandals from the last few years.

Dancing With the Stars has been plagued with drama in recent years, and a few scandals in particular are risking its reputation.

The dance competition series, which will soon wrap up its 35th season on ABC, has seen new growth in recent years due to an increased presence on social media-which has helped boost votes and viewer numbers after years of the show declining in those areas.

However, it has also led to more scrutiny-and tons of claims the show is "rigged"--which have plagued it in scandal as a result.

While some complaints have been minor, with fans fuming over things like their favorites being eliminated due to a lack of votes, other situations have unfolded off-camera that have caused a series of issues.

Here are the three biggest scandals from the last few years.

Corey Feldman's casting quickly goes south

Corey Feldman was cast to join the show in Season 34, but the announcement that he was joining the show quickly took a negative turn after it was revealed he wasn't at rehearsals prior to the premiere.

The reveal came when his partner, Jenna Johnson, took to social media and admitted he had gone MIA-though the two quickly chalked it up to his prior commitments interfering with the schedule, and he was eventually in the studio before the first episode.

After alleged early drama, he was cut from the show quickly

However, sentiment about him had already soured, and after just two weeks of competition, the couple was cut in a brutal double elimination.

Alongside Britt Stewart and Baron Davis, and after receiving low scores from the judges for their first routines, the musician and actor and Season 33 champion said their goodbyes to the competition. However, the drama didn't end there.

He went on to claim the show was "toxic"

Later in the season, Feldman appeared on the Gurvey's Law radio show, where he slammed the environment of the show as "toxic," largely referring to comments made by Johnson's brother-in-law, Maks Chmerkovskiy, who said Feldman had made the experience a nightmare for her.

"There was a lot of stupidity in the mudslinging that went on behind-the-scenes," he said at the time. "Actually, there, everything was great, but the behind-the-scenes drama and BS that people throw around that show, I've never seen anything like it. It's the worst, like, most toxic."

"On the set everybody gets along. Everybody's great. Everybody's happy. You're working hard. You don't even have time to look up. You're just working."

He later clarified that his remarks were meant in reference to Chmerkovskiy and others.

That same season, one contestant's spouse was causing issues

However, any drama didn't leave the show when Feldman was cut, as there were also issues when it came to another contestant, who was eliminated in week 7.

However, the contestant herself wasn't the problem or the source of the drama, as new reports have emerged that it was her spouse.

The contestant whose husband was causing problems was Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck.

Zac Affleck was a reported "nightmare" backstage

Following reports Jen filed for divorce from Zac Affleck, The U.S. Sun reported that his alleged behavior behind the scenes was a "nightmare" for her partner, Jan Ravnik.

"He didn't allow Jan to fully do his job and made things very uncomfortable. Jan was a total professional and dealt with it, but Zac was much more controlling than any other partner that season," a source told the publication.

Among the ways he tried to control things was to dictate some of the choreography and even the costumes.

"He asserted his dominance and tried to dictate certain dance moves that were off limits for Jen, and he said there were certain costuming things she couldn't wear," the source added. "Poor Jan was trying to do his job well as a first-time pro, and he had a very stressful experience, largely because of Zac."

Drama plagued season 35 as well

Of course, season 35 has been plagued by plenty of drama as well, with a number of issues allegedly taking place behind the scenes.

Reports have surfaced of drama related to certain celebrities having more experience before signing on, unfair scoring practices from the judges, and even petty behavior by some contestants after they were voted off.

However, Season 35 will largely be remembered for one specific incident in particular.

Val Chmerkovskiy had a bad reaction to a critique of his wife

During the show's Super Bowl Night, Carrie Ann Inaba called out Johnson for a life that occurred in her samba routine with Harry Shum Jr, pulling out a paper to read off the definition live on air.

The next day, Val Chmerkovskiy, who is married to Johnson, reacted on social media with a post where he said that fans almost saw "the Fresh prince enter the ballroom" that night. The comment was later confirmed to have been a reference to Will Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars when he told a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

He was later suspended for one week

Val quickly deleted the post following backlash and issued a public apology to Inaba, but still faced consequences for his actions.

This included being suspended from the show for one week, during dedication night, leaving his partner, Jenna Dewan, to dance with Alan Bersten instead.

Following his return to the show, he apologized to Dewan on camera, and was even seen after the show sharing a hug with Inaba after they hashed out their differences.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney .