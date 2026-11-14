King Charles

King Charles has faced many controversies throughout his career

King Charles has spent much of his life in the public eye, but his time as a senior member of the Royal Family has not always been smooth.

From his personal relationships to his political views and charitable work, Charles has been at the center of several controversies that have earned the Royal Family backlash.

Long before becoming king in September 2022, Charles was already making headlines for his troubled marriage to Princess Diana, his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles and the public fallout following their divorce. Their private conversations, personal struggles and eventual separation became some of the most widely discussed royal stories of the 1990s.

Charles also faced criticism over his involvement in political matters, with the publication of private letters to government ministers raising questions about whether he was overstepping the boundaries expected of a future monarch. His charitable foundations later came under scrutiny over donations from wealthy individuals and allegations involving the potential exchange of donations for royal honors.

More recently, Charles has faced backlash over his relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the public cost of his coronation and the Royal Family's historical connections to slavery. Here are eight of the biggest controversies he has faced over the years.

His marriage to Princess Diana and relationship with Camilla

Charles married Princess Diana in July 1981, but their relationship eventually became one of the most publicized royal marriages in history. The couple announced their separation in December 1992, with both later speaking publicly about the breakdown of their relationship and their extramarital affairs. During her famous 1995 BBC interview, Diana addressed Charles' relationship with Camilla, saying, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." Their divorce was finalized in 1996, while Charles went on to marry Camilla in 2005.

The leaked intimate phone call known as Camillagate

Charles and Camilla faced further scrutiny in the early 1990s when an intimate telephone conversation between the pair was leaked to the press. The call had reportedly taken place in 1989, while both were still married to other people, but a transcript was published by international tabloids in 1993. The conversation included sexually suggestive remarks and quickly became known as Camillagate. The scandal attracted widespread attention because of the private nature of the recording and its implications for the future King and Queen.

His controversial 1984 comments about modern architecture

Charles also attracted criticism for publicly expressing his opinions about architecture, particularly when he addressed the Royal Institute of British Architects in 1984. During the speech, he criticized a proposed extension to London's National Gallery, describing it as "a monstrous carbuncle on the face of a much-loved and elegant friend." His remarks were met with a mixed response from the architectural community, with critics questioning his influence over the profession. The comments became one of his most memorable public interventions

The Black Spider Memos

In 2015, a collection of private letters written by Charles to government ministers was released following a decade-long legal battle. Known as the Black Spider Memos because of his distinctive handwriting, the 27 letters revealed that he had lobbied politicians on several issues, including military equipment, healthcare, agriculture, and alternative medicines. The correspondence raised questions about whether Charles was using his royal position to influence government policy, particularly given the expectation that members of the Royal Family remain politically neutral.

The Qatar cash donation controversy

Charles faced further questions about his charitable fundraising in 2022 after reports claimed he had personally received $3 million in cash from former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani between 2011 and 2015. According to the reports, some of the money was handed over in shopping bags and a suitcase before being transferred to one of Charles' charitable organizations. His office said the donations were passed immediately to his charities and that the appropriate processes had been followed. A senior royal source later said the arrangement would not happen again.

The cash-for-honours allegations involving his charity

Another fundraising controversy emerged in 2021 when Charles' Prince's Foundation came under investigation over allegations that wealthy donors had been offered help securing royal honors and British citizenship in exchange for donations. The claims involved his former aide and foundation chief executive Michael Fawcett, who resigned from his position. Charles' office said he had no knowledge of the alleged offers. The Metropolitan Police concluded its investigation in August 2023 with no further action. However, a charity regulator later criticized historic governance and record-keeping at the foundation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's allegations about the Royal Family

The King's relationship with his younger son also became a source of public controversy following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple discussed their decision to leave senior royal duties, with Harry claiming that Charles had stopped taking his calls during the period when they were planning their departure. Meghan also revealed that conversations had taken place within the family about the potential skin color of their unborn son, Archie. Neither identified the person involved.

The cost of his coronation and the slavery reparations debate

Charles' coronation in May 2023 also attracted criticism after official figures revealed that the ceremony cost British taxpayers approximately $72 million. The expense raised questions about public spending, particularly during a period when many households were dealing with the cost-of-living crisis. More recently, the King faced renewed pressure during his 2026 Caribbean visit, where campaigners called for a formal apology and reparations for Britain's historical role in the transatlantic slave trade. Charles acknowledged the suffering and injustice caused by slavery, but Buckingham Palace said he would not issue a formal apology.