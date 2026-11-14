Kaitlan Collins took a break from work to head to the gym

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins swapped her usual professional outfits for athletic wear that highlighted her sculpted abs as she hit the gym.

The 34-year-old journalist seemed to squeeze in a fitness session before the weekend on Friday, November 13, sharing a gym mirror selfie with two friends on her Instagram Stories. The CNN host flashed a bright smile as one of her friends took a picture of them.

The workout post came mere days after Collins butted heads with Donald Trump as he called her a 'loser' on live TV.

In the gym picture, Collins posed with one hand resting on her hip while the other hung naturally at her side. She wore a monochrome sports bra that displayed her fit physique, complemented by dark athletic leggings.

She styled her hair in a practical ponytail and stood with one foot on top of a weight which was resting on the floor.

Kaitlan Collins posed for a gym selfie with two pals

The original poster of the mirror selfie tagged the Manhattan-based fitness facility AARMY, known for its military-inspired workout programs modeled after Navy SEAL training. The establishment's offerings include a comprehensive, equipment-focused bootcamp session, spinning classes and Pilates instruction.

Collins has experienced both a style evolution and career progression since joining CNN in 2017, culminating in her appointment as Chief White House Correspondent in 2024. Her assertive, incisive journalism has established her as a prominent figure in broadcast news.

Collins has also attracted media scrutiny following confrontations with President Donald Trump, who has routinely launched personal criticisms regarding her looks and journalism.

She consistently presents herself in a polished manner, sporting sleek hair and sharp professional attire. She apparently carves out time for fitness despite her demanding schedule.

She usually reports on the goings on inside the White House

On Friday, Collins shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, providing a look into her life beyond the White House beat and the anchor's chair.

"In my Gilmore Girls era," she captioned the post.

The collection featured videos of her reporting from the White House grounds, alongside images of autumn leaves in orange and yellow tones, flower arrangements and outfits.

Collins posted a mirror selfie showing her sling-back pointed-toe heels and canvas tote bag. Another image showed her sporting a cowgirl hat and a brown fringe jacket alongside two people dressed as Spider-Man.

She also included a team photo with her CNN colleagues. Despite her packed schedule covering the national ground stop, the Nvidia scandal, and the Democrat-led Congressional oversight investigations into the Trump administration, she appears to squeeze in some autumn leisure activities during her downtime.