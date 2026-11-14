Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay celebrated his 60th birthday and has made his health a priority in recent years, regularly taking to social media to share his fitness journey.

Gordon Ramsay is proving that age is just a number as he celebrates his 60th birthday looking fitter than ever.

The celebrity chef marked the milestone by sharing a shirtless photo on Instagram on November 9, showing off his physique in a black-and-white snap while wearing a bodysuit pulled down to his hips. "Thank you, everyone, for the incredible birthday messages!" he captioned the post. "Day 2 of being 60......LFG !!!!"

While Ramsay is best known for his restaurants and television appearances, fitness has become another major part of his life. The father of six regularly runs, swims, cycles, and strength trains, and has competed in several marathons and triathlons, including the 2013 Ironman World Championships in Hawaii. Now, fans are extremely shocked to see his ripped physique at 60.

After years of concentrating on his career in the kitchen, Ramsay returned to regular exercise in his 40s after becoming unhappy with his weight and lifestyle. He has since made fitness a priority, incorporating daily workouts, protein-focused meals and smaller portions into his routine.

Now, the chef has recently revealed that he wants to run the 2027 London Marathon in under three and a half hours, hoping to beat his own marathon time from his 30s. Here is a look at Ramsay's fitness transformation.

The chef decided to get serious about his health in his 40s

Although Ramsay had always enjoyed sports, his demanding restaurant and television career eventually affected his fitness. He previously told the Daily Mail that he had reached around 114 kilograms during a particularly busy period of his life. His wife, Tana, was reportedly unhappy with his weight, and looking back at old photographs made him reconsider his lifestyle. Ramsay also wanted to avoid the health problems that affected his father, who died of a heart attack at 53. He wanted to remain healthy and be there for his six children.

Gordon Ramsay shows off physique after 60th birthday

Ramsay gave fans a look at his fitness progress when he shared a shirtless Instagram photo on November 9, marking his 60th birthday. The black-and-white image showed the celebrity chef posing with a bodysuit pulled down to his hips. "Thank you, everyone, for the incredible birthday messages!" he captioned the post. "Day 2 of being 60......LFG !!!!" His Next Level Baker co-star Carla Hall also joined in on the celebrations, commenting, "You betta WERK SEXTY" alongside a fire emoji.

Ramsay was once a promising soccer player

Before becoming one of television's most recognizable chefs, Ramsay had ambitions of becoming a professional soccer player. He was signed by Glasgow Rangers at the age of 15, but his sporting career was cut short just three years later after he suffered a serious knee injury. Speaking to The Athletic, Ramsay recalled, "I shattered my cartilage and tore my cruciate ligament in my left knee. At 18, I was on the scrap heap, which was a heavy blow." He eventually turned his attention to cooking, studying hotel management before building his career in the restaurant industry.

Ramsay took on the Ironman World Championships in 2013

Ramsay took his fitness ambitions to another level when he began competing in triathlons, eventually tackling the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii in 2013. The demanding event required him to swim 3.8 kilometers, cycle 180 kilometers, and finish with a full 42.2-kilometer marathon. He completed the race in 14 hours, four minutes and 48 seconds. His training included swimming, cycling, running and core workouts, with the chef making time for exercise alongside his busy television and restaurant commitments.

The Ramsay family competes in triathlons together

Ramsay has continued participating in endurance events over the years, sometimes bringing his family along for the experience. In 2015, he competed in an Ironman 70.3 event in Staffordshire alongside his wife, Tana. The half-Ironman distance involves a 1.9-kilometer swim, a 90-kilometer bike ride and a 21.1-kilometer run. More recently, he took part in the 70.3 Costa Navarino event in Greece with his wife and daughter, completing the course in six hours, 44 minutes and 38 seconds.

Swimming, running and strength training remain part of his routine

Even with his demanding schedule, Ramsay continues to make exercise a regular part of his week. He told Men's Health U.K. in 2024, "Anywhere I go, whether it's a swim, a bike ride, or even a walk - keeping fit is essential. A healthy lifestyle leads to a healthy life. And the energy you get from even a 20-minute training session, not necessarily every day but every other day, adding just 1% to that, gets you to where you want to go," he explained. His routine includes weekday runs, core exercises, and push-ups, with longer swims and strength sessions on weekends.

The celebrity chef focuses on protein and smaller meals

Ramsay's approach to fitness also extends to his eating habits, with the chef prioritizing protein and smaller meals throughout the day. Speaking to Men's Health U.K. in August, he revealed that his mornings begin with a protein shake, followed by scrambled eggs for lunch and chicken or fish for dinner. He prefers poached food over boiled options, joking about the texture of the latter: "Boiling it is going to give it a texture like f-- Gandhi's flip-flop." He also explained why he avoids eating large portions, saying, "You're lethargic after you've eaten, right? You've got to stay on your toes. It's like a ballerina - tiny little mouthfuls, tiny little tastings," Ramsay explained.

Ramsay wants to run the London Marathon faster in his 60s

Turning 60 has not stopped Ramsay from setting himself new sporting challenges. The chef told Business Traveler in September that he hopes to complete the 2027 London Marathon in under three and a half hours. Rather than slowing down as he gets older, he wants to prove that he can improve his running performance compared to when he was younger. "I want to run a marathon faster in my 60s than I did in my 30s," Ramsay said, "just to prove that you can do that kind of stuff."