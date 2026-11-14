Her parents believe she is still alive

A nine-year-old girl packed her backpack, walked into a thunderstorm, and ventured into a forest, never to be seen again.

This infamous unsolved mystery has edged closer to being solved in recent years, yet the family of young Asha Degree continues to endure an ongoing nightmare.

On Valentine's Day 2000, Asha disappeared after motorists witnessed her walking toward a nearby wooded area. She has never been located.

More than two decades later, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has expressed its conviction that Asha was killed and her body hidden, according to WCNC. Her remains have yet to be found, 26 years after she vanished.

Throughout 2024, Cleveland authorities, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies executed a series of search warrants at multiple locations - including an assisted living facility and a private residence- reports the Daily Star and the Express.

It's been more than 26 years since anyone has seen or heard from Asha Degree. She disappeared from her Cleveland County home at the age of 10 years old on the night of Valentine's Day in 2000.WCNC Charlotte sat down with her parents, who say they're not going to rest until this cold case is solved.Asha's family is still holding out hope and praying that the $100,000 reward inspires someone to come forward about her disappearance.

The search warrant revealed that officers believe Degree is a "victim of homicide, with her body concealed." It additionally indicated that the sites were owned or inhabited by members of the Dedmon family.

The search warrants were secured after DNA evidence connected the child to a woman identified as Anna Lee Dedmon Ramirez and a man named Russell Underhill.

Several of Asha's belongings were found more than a year after she went missing from her home in Shelby, North Carolina. Her backpack was discovered over 30 miles from where she was last spotted, wrapped in sealed black bags beside a highway.

Multiple pieces of evidence retrieved from inside the backpack reportedly yielded DNA connecting Dedmon Ramirez - then 13 years old - and Underhill. Sheriff Alan Norman has consistently expressed his conviction that members of the local community possess crucial information needed to solve the case.

He stated: "This has gone on quite some time, and I am sure there is someone out there who has information extremely vital to this case."

"We want you to come forward to bring closure for this family who has suffered for this long period of time. February 14 marks the 15th anniversary of the day Asha Degree went missing. People in the community still remember that awful day."

Speaking in 2015, Asha's mother, Iquilla Degree, urged: "Continue to pray for us because we do believe that she is still alive. We're still looking for a person to walk in, and we know one day we will see her again."

The parents maintain their determination and continue hoping their $100,000 reward will encourage someone to provide details about her disappearance.

An age-processed image of Asha at 30

Asha Degree disappeared forever at just nine-years-old

This year, Iquilla shared with reporters: "Twenty-six years is a long time of not knowing. We still haven't gave up hope that she's alive. But if they bring me proof that she's not alive, then we'll accept it."

"It was just chaos; our world was turned upside down cause we had no idea where our daughter was, and we still have no idea where she is."

"We know more than we did back then, but still no closure," Harold, Asha's father, remarked. "Somebody knows something," Iquilla said.

"So we have to beg and plead for somebody to just have some compassion and just come, let it go, I know it's eating you alive, let it go, guilt is a terrible thing."