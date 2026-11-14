The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday, leading to nationwide disruption and chaos.

Flight delays and cancellations persisted into Saturday, even following the FAA's decision to lift its nationwide ground stop.

Trump administration officials revealed Friday that newly deployed technology being incorporated into the country's air traffic control infrastructure had overloaded outdated components, triggering "intermittent" communications and radar disruptions that sparked the longest nationwide ground stop in a quarter century.

The restriction was lifted during the evening after a five-hour period in which the majority of aircraft were barred from departing U.S. airports. Thousands of flights and potentially upward of one million passengers were affected. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin told reporters at the White House that no safety issues existed, with more than 3,000 flights touching down without incident.

However, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy conceded he could not guarantee the situation would not repeat itself.

Mullin noted the FAA was rolling out "new equipment, new technology" and that "it was overwhelming the older system." He added there appeared to be no indication of a cyberattack.

Flight delays continue after FAA's nationwide ground stop

Fight delays and cancellations continued on Saturday, even after the FAA lifted its nationwide ground stop.

Trump administration officials announced Friday that newly installed technology being integrated into the nation's air traffic control infrastructure overwhelmed outdated components, causing "intermittent" communications and radar disruptions that triggered the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years.

Over a million passengers impacted

The restriction was removed in the evening following a five-hour period during which most aircraft were prohibited from departing US airports. Thousands of flights and potentially over a million passengers were impacted.

No evidence of cyberattack

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin informed reporters at the White House that no safety concerns existed as more than 3,000 flights landed safely. However, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy acknowledged he could not promise it wouldn't reoccur.

Mullin explained the FAA was implementing "new equipment, new technology" and "it was overwhelming the older system." There seemed to be no evidence of a cyberattack, he stated.

Normal operations to resume by Thanksgiving

A restricted number of domestic departures resumed late Friday after the ground stop was rescinded, though full airline recovery will likely require days given how many aircraft and crews were displaced. Officials expressed confidence the infrastructure would be restored to normal operations in time for the Thanksgiving travel period.

Issue was 'mechanically driven'

The nationwide ground stop marked the first since January 2023, when another critical FAA computer system distributing pilot notifications malfunctioned, and only the second since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. When asked whether a cyberattack or rogue artificial intelligence incident could be ruled out, Mullin stated there were no "footprints" indicating an attack, suggesting the issue appeared to be "mechanically driven."

Investigators still searching for root cause

Mullin confirmed that investigators were still searching for the root cause. At least 827 flights had been diverted in total. By 7:05pm EST, aviation analytics firm Cirium reported that 670 flights had been returned to their departure airports, while 157 others were redirected to alternative destinations.

Duffy blames Congress

Duffy took a defensive stance, attributing the problems to Congress's failure to approve additional funding for upgraded technology, while minimizing the strain that implementing new fixes placed on the system. He urged lawmakers to take action.

"By doing nothing, you inject way more risk into the system," he said.

Further disruptions possible

Duffy expressed confidence that flights nationwide would be "back up and operational as we come into the heat of travel" by next weekend ahead of Thanksgiving, though he hinted that further disruptions remained possible.

"We didn't think we would have this kind of outage. We did," he said, adding, "We were able to review what went wrong, and then reboot the system and go. But, you will have more of these."

Issues not related to FAA's new AI system

Duffy clarified that the issues were unrelated to the FAA's newly deployed AI-powered system designed to anticipate aerial complications, as it had no connection to Friday's failure.

"This is all the old legacy equipment. All of the new equipment that's been deployed did not go down," Duffy said. The FAA has already replaced thousands of outdated copper wires with fiber optic lines and modernized hundreds of radio systems as part of the modernization effort that launched last year following Congressional approval of $12.5 billion in funding.

Flights rerouted

Duffy and the White House are advocating for an additional $30 billion to finish the project. Numerous flights were rerouted to alternative airports including Washington Dulles International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Nashville International Airport.

Approximately 11,000 flights transporting more than 1.5 million passengers had been scheduled to depart from U.S. airports after 4pm EST. During the ground stoppage, over 3,500 aircraft were airborne, Duffy said.

Chaos for passengers

At Chicago O'Hare Airport on Friday, passengers moving through security discovered the ground stop when they glanced at screens displaying widespread flight delays. Some contacted friends or relatives, weighing whether to spend the night in Chicago or pursue alternative routes to their destinations.

NBA, NHL and college teams stranded

NBA, NHL and college teams found themselves stuck as they attempted to reach their destinations. NFL teams, meanwhile, were left uncertain whether the situation would be resolved in time for travel to their weekend games.

Duffy indicated NCAA teams will receive priority ahead of Saturday's football games. "I would encourage those football teams to reach out to the FAA, to schedule their flight times and make sure they can move" to make their kickoff, he said.

Cargo operations impacted

Cargo operations were similarly impacted by the ground stop. FedEx, the world's largest cargo airline, indicated it stood ready to implement contingency measures to minimize potential disruptions.

U.S. airlines move about 61,000 tons (55,340 metric tonnes) of goods - from letters to packages - to and from more than 220 countries daily, according to industry trade group Airlines for America. The issue bore similarities to a regional air traffic control communication failure in September that disrupted hundreds of flights throughout the Northeast, though that incident was attributed to a construction crew severing a fiber optic line.