Stephen A. Smith pushed back on some of Donald Trump's accomplishments

TV analyst Stephen A. Smith sharply criticized the White House Press Secretary role during a recent interview.

On the November 12 Fox News episode of Hannity, the 59 year old Smith discussed with the political host whether he'd consider accepting the Press Secretary position. The NBA analyst ridiculed the role following Katie Zacharia's departure at age 42.

After approximately five days in the position, Zacharia was removed, making her the briefest-serving White House press secretary in contemporary times.

The sports pundit stated he wouldn't even accept a salary reduction to assume the Press Secretary role. Sean Hannity remarked, "You were even questioned about being the new Press Secretary." Smith responded, "Yeah!" and laughed, reports the Mirror US.

Hannity went on, "That was pretty funny! That was great!". Smith noted, "That was absolutely hilarious! Evidently, they don't know about the life I lived."

Stephen A. Smith has insisted there's no chance he takes the White House Press Secretary role

Hannity commented, "You can't take the pay cut, Stephen A!". Smith shot back, "I ain't taking that! I wouldn't take that pay cut for almost anything but the presidency.

"And then again, you have a king! You can't campaign! You know that's not going to happen!". He quipped, "It would take me winning the presidency in order for me to consider giving up what I have. That ain't happening! Press secretary, please!" he finished.

Prior to the broadcast, the ESPN commentator interviewed President Donald Trump for his program, Straight Shooter. Following the interview, Smith found himself surrounded by a throng of reporters as he made his way out of the White House's West Wing, according to The Hill.

When one reporter inquired, "What about the press secretary role? Did you discuss that?". Smith answered, "No." Another journalist pushed further, "Did he offer you it?". Smith shot back, "No way in Hell!".

Zacharia officially took on the role of Press Secretary on Monday, Oct. 12, conducting her inaugural White House press briefing the following day, Tuesday, Oct. 13, before ultimately being let go on Friday, Oct. 16.

Stephen A. Smith would have to sacrifice his high-paid ESPN job to take the White House role

Her most notable stumble in front of the cameras occurred while appearing alongside Trump, who was fielding questions from reporters outside the White House. When a reporter directed a question at Trump regarding where Zacharia had passed the bar exam in the U.S., she interjected on October 13, "When I moved to China."

That same day, Zacharia's press briefing wrapped up in a mere 15 minutes, during which she fielded just three questions, one of which she was unable to answer. She also appeared visibly nervous throughout, relying heavily on her prepared notes.

Her credentials and qualifications were called into question after CBS News revealed that she had portrayed herself as a lawyer over the years. Despite graduating from Pepperdine Law School, she had failed the California bar exam in 2011 and had not passed the bar in any other U.S. state.

On October 17, she took to X to express her gratitude to the president for welcoming her and her family into the Oval Office. "Thank you, President Trump, for hosting my family and me in the Oval Office and for the generous gifts you gave my children on my son's birthday. It was an unforgettable honor," Zacharia wrote.