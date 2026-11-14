Noel claimed his sister had taken her own life

A Massachusetts man has been accused of slaughtering his sister, who he claimed took her own life, after her body was found alongside a Bible and crucifix while surrounded by salt.

Jean Eddy Noel, 43, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his sister Kenia Noel, 38, in the Boston suburb of Malden, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Chief of Police Marc Gatcomb confirmed on Friday.

On Thursday, officers responded to an Airbnb on Lombard Court after Noel called 911 to report that his sister had committed suicide. Upon arrival, officers found Kenia's body. She had sustained "obvious trauma to her neck," Malden police said in a statement posted to X.

Kenia's body was found in a bedroom of the Airbnb with slashes to the neck, according to court documents obtained by WCVB. Malden Police said that officers discovered three knives at the scene.

One was in Kenia's hand, another, which was "covered in blood" was located on a nearby table and the third was found on the floor of the bedroom. A bloodied Bible and what appeared to be a homemade crucifix were also found in the bedroom, according to court documents.

Officers observed Kosher salt and cloves at the entrance to the bedroom and more salt was found on the bathroom vanity and toilet top. Noel had rented out the Airbnb and asked his sister to join him there on November 6.

According to court documents, Kenia had said that a friend had recently performed "voodoo on her" and was complaining about issues with her throat, WCVB reports. The siblings allegedly made plans to travel to Haiti to address Kenia's health concerns.

Jean Eddie Noel has been charged with murder

But while they were at the Airbnb, Noel claimed his sister began having multiple "episodes." He said that he tried to help her but claimed she'd been possessed by demons or Voodoo spirits, according to court documents.

He called his brother to the apartment, but by the time he got there, Kenia was dead. Investigators learned that after Kenia's death, Noel had left the residence to shower.

"There were also indications that some efforts were made to clean up at Lombard Court before the police arrived," Malden police noted. Police observed "injuries consistent with lacerations" on Noel's hands and found "what appeared to be blood" inside his car.

Noel was arraigned in Malden District Court on Friday. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on January 5, 2026.