King Charles is celebrating his birthday today

King Charles is celebrating his 78th birthday today.

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the monarch was born during the reign of his maternal grandfather, King George VI.

Charles became heir apparent following his mother's accession in 1952.

He became king following the Queen's passing in September 2022.

King Charles III is celebrating his birthday today - Saturday, November 14.

The monarch, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was born in 1948, during the reign of his maternal grandfather, King George VI.

When his mother became queen in 1952, he became heir apparent. He then became king when the queen passed away in September 2022.

In addition to his actual November birthday, Charles also celebrates an official birthday every year in June, which is marked by the public parade known as Trooping the Colour.

The date of the official birthday varies slightly each year - in 2027, it will take place on Saturday, June 19.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Charles

Born on November 14, 1948, to Princess Elizabeth - the future Queen Elizabeth II - and Prince Philip, the young Prince Charles was the first child born to the couple.

He was christened at Buckingham Palace on December 15, 1948.

Historical photos from his infancy are frequently highlighted by royal historians, with many fans noting that as a toddler, he bore a striking resemblance to his second son, Prince Harry.

Family portrait

Two years after Charles was born, he became an older brother with the arrival of his sister, Anne.

The Princess Royal, who is now 76 years old, was born on August 15, 1950.

The two siblings grew up together closely at royal residences like Balmoral and Sandringham.

They are still very close, with Anne being considered one of the monarch's most trusted advisors.

The family welcomed two more children

On February 19, 1960, Elizabeth and Philip welcomed their third child, Prince Andrew, who is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being stripped of his royal titles.

Charles was 11 years old, and Anne was nine years old when their younger brother was born.

Then on March 10, 1964, Prince Edward - now Duke of Edinburgh - was born.

At the time, Charles was 15, Anne 13, and Andrew four years old.

He attended school in Scotland

Charles attended Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland, from May 1962 until July 1967.

He enrolled at age 13 on the recommendation of his father, Prince Philip, who was also an alumnus, bypassing his mother's preference for Eton College.

Charles famously described the rugged, outdoor-focused, and disciplined environment as "Colditz in kilts."

Despite the hardships, he participated heavily in school life, playing the cello in the orchestra, acting in school drama productions, joining the Coastguard unit, and participating in an Australian exchange trip in 1966.

He left the school with five O-levels and two A-levels in History and French, which allowed him to attend Cambridge University to study archaeology and anthropology.

He was invested as Prince of Wales in 1969

Charles was made Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester via letters patent on July 26, 1958, by Queen Elizabeth II when he was nine years old.

He was then formally invested as the Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle in Wales, on July 1, 1969.

The ceremony was watched by an estimated 500 million people worldwide on television.

Charles held the title for the longest period in history until he acceded to the throne as King Charles III on September 8, 2022, after which his eldest son, Prince William, became the Prince of Wales.

He served in the Royal Navy

The prince served in the Royal Navy from 1971 to 1976.

He qualified as a helicopter pilot in 1974, flew Wessex helicopters with 845 Naval Air Squadron from HMS Hermes, and earned a Royal Marines green beret.

In February 1976, he assumed command of the coastal minehunter HMS Bronington until ending his active naval service in December 1976.

He married Diana in 1981

Charles married Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul's Cathedral in London, England, on July 29, 1981.

Around 3,500 guests attended the wedding, with an estimated global television audience of 750 million people.

The couple shared their first public balcony kiss at Buckingham Palace, and the UK marked the day as a national holiday.

The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in August 1996.

Diana passed away in August 1997.

They had two children

Charles and Diana had two children - Prince William and Prince Harry.

William, Prince of Wales, was born in 1982 and is the heir apparent to the British throne.

He is married to Catherine, Princess of Wales, and they have three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Harry, Duke of Sussex, was born in 1984.

He is married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and they have two children: Archie and Lilibet.

Charles married Camilla in 2005

Nearly six years after Diana's death, Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles, now Queen Camilla.

The couple tied the knot during a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005.

The intimate ceremony was attended by about 28 guests, including their children.

It was followed by a Church of England Service of Prayer and Dedication at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle, officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

His coronation was held in 2023

Charles became king when his mother passed away in September 2022.

His coronation was held on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, continuing a tradition that has lasted for over 900 years.

Aged 74 during the ceremony, Charles became the oldest British monarch to be crowned.

Queen Camilla was also crowned during the service, after which they made their first appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

He was diagnosed with cancer

King Charles III continues to receive ongoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, which was initially discovered in February 2024 during treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace announced that the King moved into a reduced, precautionary treatment phase. He is not yet considered to be in remission.

The monarch has maintained an active schedule

Despite his ongoing care, the monarch has maintained an active public schedule.

In late October and early November 2026, he completed a demanding nine-day tour across the Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda, carrying out roughly 40 engagements.

Palace aides and biographers report that the King responds well to his care routine, maintains high energy for constitutional duties, and uses his public platform to encourage early cancer detection and participation in screening programs.