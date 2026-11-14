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Inside discouraging October inflation report as rate spikes amid raging Iran war
By Christopher Rugaber,12 days ago
U.S. inflation exceeded forecasts last month, signaling that the elevated prices which contributed to significant Democratic gains in the midterm elections will remain a persistent challenge for both the White House and the Federal Reserve.
The Labor Department reported Tuesday that the consumer price index climbed 0.4% between September and October, a decrease from the prior month's 0.6%. Due to last year's government shutdown preventing October 2025 data collection, no annual inflation figure was provided.
When stripping out the unpredictable food and energy sectors, core prices increased 0.3%, matching the previous month's rise. Both measurements came in a tenth of a percentage point above projections.
- Fox host says Democrats' campaign was 'all about the president' and inflation will rise
- Iran war costing average American household upwards of $1,000, with no peace deal in sight
Following the inflation announcement, U.S. markets declined while Treasury yields edged upward.
The figures indicate inflation remains considerably above the Federal Reserve's 2% objective, and Americans' difficulties with elevated costs were apparent as they removed Republican majorities from both the House and Senate last week. However, with substantial majorities secured in both chambers, Congressional Democrats will soon confront the task of addressing voters' affordability anxieties.
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President Donald Trump has recognized voter frustration regarding the Iran war and fuel costs but has yet to indicate any policy shift.
The AP Voter Poll, which surveyed 100,000 voters, revealed approximately two-thirds attributed higher costs to Trump's policies. Roughly 9 in 10 indicated that living expenses were a "crucial" or "major" consideration in their voting decision.